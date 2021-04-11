Kristen Stewart turned 31 on Friday, April 9, so plenty of fans and famous friends spent the weekend wishing the actress a happy birthday. But of course, the best post of all came from her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Dylan Meyer's Instagram for Kristen Stewart's 31st birthday includes a photo and message that's just too sweet.

Meyer kicked off Stewart's birthday weekend on Saturday, April 10, with an Instagram picture of Stewart and her dog, Cole. In the black-and-white photo, Stewart and Cole are turning back to look at the camera as they sit on a bench overlooking the sea. Along with the adorable photo, Meyer wrote, "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Besides the birthday message, Meyer's photo has been getting plenty attention due to something else fans spotted: The ring Stewart is sporting on her ring finger. Naturally, the ring has sparked engagement rumors. It wouldn't be surprising if the pair is engaged, since Stewart spoke about popping the question to Meyer in November 2019, after only three months of dating. In an interview with Howard Stern, Stewart shared that "can’t f*cking wait" to propose" to her girlfriend, continuing on, "I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast."

In case you didn't know, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's relationship timeline has been quite a whirlwind so far. Pictures of the two kissing on a stoop in New York City first appeared in August 2019, but Stewart revealed during her interview with Howard Stern that they actually met six years ago on a movie set.

After losing touch for some time, they later ran into each other at mutual friend's birthday party, where Stewart realized that "all bets were off." "'I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’" Stewart said. Stewart shared with Stern that their romance moved so quickly that she even told Meyer she loves her just two weeks into dating.

With such an adorable family, it looks like Stewart has plenty to celebrate for her 31st birthday.