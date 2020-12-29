Running on Dunkin' in 2021 is about to be tasty AF, thanks to a handful of new offerings from the Boston-based chain. With the end of 2020 right around the corner, the company is rolling out a lineup of new sips and bites, including a festive donut that's basically a mini version of Funfetti cake. Dunkin’s new Dunkfetti donut on the January 2021 menu is only available for a limited time, so don't sleep on trying this 'Gram-worthy confection.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Dunkin' announced its plans to sweeten the transition to the new year with a new cake donut that honestly sounds just as good as it looks. The Dunkfetti Donut, which will be on menus at participating locations from Dec. 30 through Jan. 26, is pretty similar to your classic cake donut ring except for the NYE-inspired surprise inside: special celebration confetti sprinkles that are literally baked into the dough, which where this bite gives off some real Funfetti vibes. The confection is topped with a glaze for an added touch of sweetness and will sell for $1.09.

In addition to the new Dunkfetti donut, the company will also be bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Snackin' Bacon for $2.49 as well its $2.49 Stuffed Bagel Minis, $3.49 Croissant Stuffers, and $2 Gluten-Free Fudge Brownies. In short, there are plenty of sweet and savory goodies to go around.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To wash down your bites, you can check out the new extra-caffeinated coffee from Dunkin', which is packed with 20% more caffeine than the chain's regular coffee.

Before making your Dunkin' run for your Dunkfetti Donut or another treat on the menu, you'll want to check out the My Dunkin’ Mood Quiz, which runs from Dec. 30 through Jan. 31 and helps you pick a coffee based on your "vibe" that day. Whether you're just looking for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or you're really feeling that end-of-year slump, Dunkin' has got you covered. Plus, if you participate in the quiz, you'll be entered to win one of five grand prizes, including a year's worth of Dunkin’ coffee (aka $598 in DD gift cards), $5,000 in cash, a $2,500 Amazon gift card, or a $2,000 home improvement gift card. You could also take home one of the 11,000 instant win prizes, including gift cards and Dunkin' masks.

