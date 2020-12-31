Dunkin' is giving customers a colorful way to brighten up their coffee runs in the new year. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Boston-based company took to Instagram to show off four new sleek and minimalistic silicone sippers that come with matching straws — and the design is so aesthetic. From a mint green to a citrine-hued offering, you can't go wrong with any of Dunkin's new colorful reusable cold cups.

With the new year just around the corner, give your Dunkin' game a 'Gram-worthy upgrade with one of these tumblers, which come in hot pink, orange, mint green, and blue hues. All of the 27-ounce cold cups come with a matching reusable straw, a clear acrylic lid and body, and a silicone wrap that's oh so subtly stamped with the initials "DNKN'," according to photos of the tumblers. The BPA-free designs are dishwasher safe and stand about 9.5 inches tall without the straws.

While Dunkin' shared its first stand-alone Instagram post about the tumblers on Dec. 29, a Dunkin' spokesperson tells Elite Daily the cups launched nationwide earlier this year in October. Back on Oct. 3, DD first posted an Instagram highlighting the launch of the new cold cups along with two different acrylic sipper designs and a hot beverage line.

The latest Instagram post revealed the sweet new designs are "available at participating locations," meaning that there's a chance you might need to call ahead to make sure your DD storefront has them in stock. According to some Reddit threads, it sounds like a number of locations are already sold out and being resold for slightly higher prices on Ebay and Poshmark.

However, according to customers in the comments section of Dunkin's Instagram post, you should be able to find them on the counter or shelf with other merchandise if they're still available at your local Dunkin'. While Dunkin' says the tumblers retail for $11.99 in store, it looks like you can also currently purchase one of these silicone sippers for between $22.99 to $34.99 on Ebay or Poshmark.

