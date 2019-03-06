Spending-wise, I usually start off the new year strong — I pack my own lunches, take public transportation whenever possible, and refrain from buying that extra vodka shot I definitely don't need. But by the end of March, my bank account is run all the way down to its bone dry basin. Between March Madness celebrations and St. Patrick's Day parties, my wallet becomes progressively more resentful of my bad spending habits. And if you, too, are looking to save a little extra cash this month, Dunkin's March 2019 deal for $2 iced coffees will definitely come in clutch.

If your spending (and celebrating) habits are anything like mine, March's festivities will most likely have you yearning to save a little green in the third month of the year. Luckily, though, Dunkin' is about to be my saving grace by offering medium-sized iced coffees for only $2 for the entire month of March. That's right — according to the press release, any and all participating Dunkin’ locations will be getting in on this glorious deal, and even though you can get the discount any day of the week, keep in mind that you have to get there between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. It's the happy hour that any caffeine-addicted gal could ever want.

Don't get me wrong — I always love me a discounted iced beverage. But the very best part of Dunkin's March offerings is the fact that they're bringing back their famous Irish Creme Coffee for the first time in five years. You'll be able to buy the drink at participating Dunkin' locations, while supplies last. In case you haven't tried the festive treat for yourself, it's made with sweet creme and vanilla, and although it's totally booze-free, it's "enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey notes." You can get it hot, iced, or in the form of any espresso drinks (which includes lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, and macchiatos). Sounds enchanting.

Oh, and if you're seriously looking to get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit, seven different Dunkin' locations across the United States will be rebranded as "O'Dunkin'" on Wednesday, March 6. On the outside of the restaurants, they'll be displaying sweet new signs and on the inside, they'll have magical interior decorations. If you end up being one of the first 250 guests at one of the U.S. O'Dunkin' locations, you'll be offered a free small hot or iced Irish Creme flavored drink. Dunkin's Instagram account will be giving clues about where the locations will be, so keep an eye out.

