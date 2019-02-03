It's been said that the way to someone's heart is through his or her stomach, and in my experience, nothing that says "I love you" quite like the gift of sugar. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there are plenty of options to choose from to shower upon the object of your affections (or yourself, because Feb. 14 is also all about self-love), and Dunkin’s February 2019 deal is one that you should definitely check out. In addition to rolling out some specialty V-Day donuts, the donut company is selling 10 customer-favorite Munchkins for just $2 all month long. The holiday of love is about to get so much sweeter with the addition of these glazed treats.

I'll admit I almost didn't catch the Munchkins announcement in a Jan. 28 Dunkin' press release, which revealed that several heart-shaped donuts in flavors like Boston Kreme and Jelly, as well as a new Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut, were coming to a Dunkin' location near you. While the Chocolate Bling Frosted, Strawberry Bling Frosted, and Vanilla Bling Frosted varieties sound like a fun way to liven up your normal dozen, I tend to gravitate towards more classic choices and was pretty excited when I noticed that Dunkin's donut holes, aka Munchkins, are part of a pretty sweet promo.

According to the press release, a 10-count box of Dunkin's Munchkins will be available to purchase for just $2 for a "limited time this month" at participating locations around the country. It's always hard to know how long a "limited time" item will be out, but a Dunkin's rep confirmed to Elite Daily that the Dunkin' Munchkins deal will be good all month long. I don't know about you, but the warm glazed donut holes remind me of being a kid and sharing the sweet bites of heavenly goodness with my friends. The bite-sized treats make it so easy to try a variety of different flavors and toppings, from glazed blueberry to jelly filling, and having 10 of these bad boys to share with bae (or, let's be honest, with myself) pretty much sounds like peak romance to me.

I'll leave it up to you how you decide to split the 10 donut holes, but considering that one of these boxes is less than your Grande coffee from Starbucks and you have all of February to indulge your tastebuds in these delicious pillowy goodies, there's no reason not to treat yourself. After all, that's pretty much what this whole month is about.

TBH, a box or two of these bite-sized confections sounds like the perfect accompaniment to Dunkin's other Valentine's Day creations. Not only is the chain dressing up some of their classic donuts with "bling sprinkles" and heart-shaped designs, but Dunkin's new Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut is reportedly "perfect for sharing with your perfect pairing." According to the press release, this bad boy is the very first to feature not one, but two different fillings, which are inspired by brownie batter flavored buttercreme and cookie dough.

There are so many delicious options to choose from, so I'd pick a few and make sure to grab some of these $2 Munchkins for a sweet treat that's sure to inspire love from the first bite.