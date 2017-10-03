Dunkin' Donuts Halloween Selection Is Here & You'll Love The Spooky New Names

You'll scream (with delight, of course) when you get a load of all the Halloween sweets coming your way. Horror movie marathons are about to get even more exciting when you add some devilishly delicious snacks. Since Dunkin' Donuts Halloween selection came to be, you and your friends will be in for a ghoulishly good time in between scary scenes.

Not only do the newly named doughnuts sport a Halloween look — orange sprinkles, black icing, etc. — but even the names of the menu items are receiving the spooky treatment. The "Boston Scream" will feature your favorite chocolate icing (with added orange drizzle) with a creamy center. The "Witches Brew Berry" selection is all too tempting with its purple glaze. "Vampire's Delight" gives the jelly doughnut a taste of Dracula, and you will want to suck its berry blood. Even "Scary Strawberry" is adding pizzazz to its pink exterior with a mixture of black and orange sprinkles.

But perhaps the most exciting part of this news is the new "Spider Donut." What's that, you ask? It's a glazed doughnut with orange icing and itty bitty black spider legs. At the center of the treat, you'll find the spider. Eek! Just kidding — the itsy bitsy spider is actually just a munchkin, so you're getting a little bonus with your selection (and, though it goes without saying, it's adorable).

Another added bonus? Dunkin's philanthropic cause. Not only will customers receive Halloween in a box thanks to these bad boys, but the chain's Community Cups program is returning for its fifth year. Between bites of Witches Brew Berry and sips of pumpkin coffee, you'll have the opportunity to donate to the Joy In Childhood Foundation, which provides food and other services to children in need. It's the perfect way to celebrate this spooktacular time of year.

There's a lot of other reasons to get excited about Dunkin' this season. If you're in need of a little pumpkin break (after all, the flavor is everywhere) try the chain's new drink addition: Maple Pecan Coffee. Will this new option dethrone the fall-favorite fruit? Dunkin' allows coffee fanatics to have it warm, cold, and with a shot of espresso, so it looks like there is going to be a fight for the top spot. Don't forget to treat yourself to a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich while you're at it. If you're going to go the bagel route and succumb to the power of the pumpkin, get the pumpkin cream cheese. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

