She may be following some new rules, but Dua Lipa's 2019 Grammys dress might actually be hotter than hell. I mean, seriously, when you see the light blue and silver gown that the singer chose for the Grammys red carpet, it will definitely blow your mind.

The singer donned a silver strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, a pewter and silver draped corset, a fitted, glistening silver skirt, and a cathedral train that is so extra, it's clear that the singer is making new rules for her red carpet look. While it hasn't yet been confirmed, if I had to eye-ball it, I'd say that Dua's train is at least six feet long. Way to make an entrance after being nominated for your first-ever Grammys, girl.

To complete the look, the singer went with metallic silver shoes, shiny silver, almond-shaped nails, and a diamond-encrusted statement necklace that was so blinged-out that the saying "Diamonds are a girl's best friend," must've been made up with her necklace in mind.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as her beauty beat, Dua rocked a neutral-toned makeup look with a nude matte lip, a bronze smoky eye, perfectly-shaped thick statement brows, and glowing skin.

For her inky black hair, the singer rocked a middle part and the sleekest bob, that was almost as shiny as her gown. Dua's simple and minimal hair and makeup look perfectly complimented her sheeny, extraordinary gown and accessories look.

The dress that the singer donned on the Grammys' red carpet this year is quite lustrous in comparison to past red carpet looks we've seen her rock. You probably remember the pink, very ruffle-tiered gown by Giambattista Valli that the star wore to the 2018 Brit Awards, and in comparison, her 2019 Grammys look is a bit more fitted, but still equally as extra.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua is attending the 2019 Grammys after being nominated for her first-ever gramophone awards. This year, the singer is nominated in two categories: Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording – and during the Grammys' pre-show, it was announced that Lipa took home the award for Best Dance Recording for Electricity. These two nominations come after the 23-year-old had a major breakout year in 2018, both on the music charts and on the best-dressed lists.

Last year, we saw the England native perform at the Billboard Music Awards, land three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 List, and win Song of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, among a long list of other accolades. And much like her dress at this year's Grammys, her style slayed all of 2018, as well. The singer showed us time and time again that her ability to mix feminine silhouettes with fun '90s-inspired accessories.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While I certainly hope that Dua will also take home Best New artist, (her song "New Rules" definitely helped me through some tough times), thanks to the glistening look that she rocked tonight, she'll at the very least make the top of the Grammys Best Dressed list.