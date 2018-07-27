I don't know about you, but I'm guilty of uncorking a bottle of rosé and only having a glass of it. I hate to be wasteful — but it's hard to finish an entire serving of the pink drink when you're busy. Sometimes, I wish there was a way to fully re-cork a bottle so I could bring my unfinished summer water with me when I'm on the go. Thankfully, one wine company made my dream come true — but they used cans instead of bottles. That's right: Drop Wine's resealable rosé wine cans are available, and they'll totally change the way you "rosé all day."

Before I continue, let me make this clear: I'm not trying to drive anywhere with an opened container of wine. That, my friends, is illegal. Don't do it. Stick to places where you can (legally) drink and wander by foot, like a rooftop party or a picnic in the park. The Drop's resealable wine cans makes it possible to open a container, take a few sips, reseal it, and save it for later. Whether you're taking a water break at your friend's party, or relocating at the park after brunch, the invention is monumental.

So, how does it work? At first, it was hard for me to comprehend how a can could be resealed, but The Drop's mechanism seems totally efficient. Based off a video by Now This, the cans have a tab that you can open and slide back when you want to take a sip. When you're done drinking the wine, you can pull the tab back over the opening and lock it into place. This will reseal the can and give you the opportunity to save some wine for later. Plus, you won't have to worry about spilling your drink or shattering glass all over the floor. It's a total win-win, and I'm all about it.

Alexis Beechen, founder of The Drop, talked to FoodBev Media about the convenient creation. She said, "Safer than glass, easier to recycle, and more stable than a corked bottle, The Drop’s 250ml single-servings have been a hit with active and adventurous wine drinkers. Now we’ve revolutionized our cans to make them even more mobile. Our new 375ml, half-bottle can with a retractable lid allows you to easily move the party from the boat to the beach or the lodge to the lake without spillage."

OK, I'm sold.

Not only is The Drop's canned wine resealable, but it also packs a punch. Each 375-milliliter can (which equals 2.5 glasses of wine) has an 11 percent ABV, so drink responsibly. You can buy a 6-pack on The Drop's website for $35.99, which equals about $6 per can. That's a pretty amazing deal, if you ask me.

If you're not much of a rosé drinker, The Drop has you covered. According to an Instagram post by the company, there is a variety of wine types that you can choose from while selecting your can. Aside from Cali Rosé, you can choose Cali Red or Cali White. There's something for everyone, so get thirsty.

Again, drink these canned wines responsibly. You must be 21 years old to purchase them online, and you can shop around for your favorite flavor here.