Try to stay calm here, but Drake and Rihanna hung out after her reported Hassan Jameel split. News of Rihanna's reported split from Hassan first broke on Jan. 17. (Elite Daily previously reached out to both rumored exes' reps for comment on the potential breakup, but didn't hear back.) That same night, Rihanna hit up the Yams Day Benefit concert where one particularly astute fan did us all a favor and captured a short video of her hanging with Drake. The video in question is admittedly super short (it's literally one second), but it shows Drake and Rihanna standing side by side in what appears to be a club-like scene with colorful strobe lights blaring across their faces.

If you're unclear on why this is a massive deal, Rihanna and Drake have had romance rumors going on about them since 2009. Drake even publicly admitted that he once had feelings for the pop star during a 2018 episode of LeBron James' HBO show The Shop, but noted that a life with Rihanna is no longer what he's looking for.

"As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect," he shared. "It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

So, it sounds like the rapper has closed the door on the idea of a romance with Rihanna but at least they're obviously cool enough with each other to chill:

Oh, and did I mention Rihanna was also spotted hanging with her rumored ex A$AP Rocky at the same concert? The day after the concert, TMZ made waves by posting pictures of Rihanna and A$AP hanging out together back stage. The photos aren't necessarily romantic, but it's definitely clear that the two enjoy each other's company. To make things even more juicy, TMZ reported that Rihanna and A$AP have apparently been around each other "quite a bit over the past few months or so," including a visit Rihanna reportedly made to his December comeback show in Sweden and these iconic photos they took together at the 2019 British Fashion Awards:

Even if nothing is going on between Rihanna and either of the two rappers, what matters is the fashion tycoon and singing sensation seems to be surrounding herself with people who care about her following her reported split. That's all that matters, right?