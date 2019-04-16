Drake Bell is jumping on the BTS train. The former Drake & Josh star took to Twitter on April 15 to make a pitch to BTS about collaborating. It doesn't seem like the tweet was an actual request to collab — rather just a funny tweet to make his Drake & Josh fans chuckle — but Drake Bell's tweet to BTS has ARMYs talking regardless.

Bell tweeted two photos on April 15, both of them showing him rocking some hot pink hair. One showed him and Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck sporting the brightly colored hairdos, and the other showed just Bell with the hair next to a photo of Not Today-era Jimin with pink hair.

"Jimin and @bts_bighit We got the look! Can we jump on the next track?!" Bell quipped in the tweet.

The second featured the side-by-side of him and Jimin with pink hair and said, "Who wore it better? Haha @BTS_twt." Uh, I think the BTS ARMY definitely know which person they think wore pink hair better, but I don't want to hurt Drake's feelings.

Bell's tweets are all in good fun, but the BTS ARMY still kept it 100 in the replies. Their love for Jimin runs pretty damn deep, OK? Fans are tweeting back at Bell's tweet saying things like if he can dance like the BTS boys, then maybe he can be considered for a collab.

Bell tweeted at BTS joking about his and Peck's pink hairdos on an old episode of Drake & Josh, comparing it to Jimin's hair now.

And now, the ARMY is trolling him for comparing his hair to Jimin's.

As for his tweet about potentially collaborating with BTS, the ARMY also has opinions about that.

Bell's tweet was all in good fun, but the BTS ARMYs' trolling is as well.

Considering the fact that BTS just dropped a new album, and that artists on Nicki Minaj, Halsey, and Ed Sheeran's level of fame are all shoving their way to the front of the line for a BTS collab, the odds of BTS and Bell collaborating are probably... slim to none.

BTS just dropped its new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, on Friday, April 12, and performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, April 13. Fans are in love with the lead single from the album, "Boy With Luv," and were even more excited to see them perform it for the first time on SNL.

And yes, Jimin was rocking pink hair during the performance.

The performance didn't feature Halsey, despite her being featured on the track, but that's OK. Fans still loved the performance.

On April 13, the same day as BTS' SNL performance, six out of the seven songs on the Map Of The Soul: Persona album were on the Apple’s iTunes Top 10 Songs chart, and the album was sitting pretty at number one on the iTunes' Top 10 Albums chart. BTS stays slaying the charts!