I know exactly what it feels like to be emotionally attached to a TV show and wish you were part of the series. That's why I want to tell you how you can stay at Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle and have the most regal and exclusive night ever. (No, this is not a drill.)

According to the official press release, this is an experience you can have IRL, all thanks to Airbnb and the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon who currently reside in the stunning castle. You can treat yourself to a hot cup of coffee in the exquisite Library, or spend your morning lounging in your suite before getting a tour of the grounds. If you're a true fan of Downton Abbey, you can likely imagine the heated conversations or romantic love stories that took place in the saloon or dining room too.

One of the requirements is you need to have a cocktail dress in your suitcase that's ready for lavish cocktails and a three-course dinner. (If you have a vintage dress with sequins or intricate embellishments in the back of your closet, now is definitely the time to rock it.) Here's everything you need to know about this unparalleled getaway, my loyal lovers of all things Downtown Abbey.

First things first: You should know this experience is only for one night. The Highclere Castle, its beautiful grounds, and its gorgeous views won't be regularly listed on Airbnb. It's only opening its doors to two fans so they can get a taste of how the Crawleys live and treat themselves to a regal time this fall.

Highclere Castle

This night will be jam-packed with royal activities, courtesy of the Carnarvons who you'll be able to meet during you stay. According to the press release, you'll be invited to sip cocktails with them in the evening. You'll enjoy a delicious dinner in the State Dining Room, and will be treated to butler service as well.

From there you'll be welcomed to have coffee in the Library and take a closer look at the lengthy novels that make this room so interesting and special. After relaxing and indulging in the routine of the royals, you'll head to your suite and enjoy the rest of your night in a stunning bedroom. You may stay up past midnight and have a heart-to-heart with your travel buddy about your experience thus far, or you may simply swoon over the #views. The press release states your suite will look "over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland." (Um, yes please.)

The following day, you'll wake up, get dressed in a magical bathroom, and head to breakfast. You'll then embark on a private tour of the castle and its grounds. You may spot some familiar items, backdrops, or trinkets from the show during this tour, so be sure to have your camera or phone charged and ready to go. In addition, be prepared to be on cloud nine as you wander into the Drawing Room and fall head over heels for the dreamy world of real-life royals and Downton Abbey. Who knows when this experience will ever happen again?

Highclere Castle

Seriously, it's so exclusive and isn't necessarily guaranteed. You see, the listing goes live on Oct. 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. BST (British Summer Time), and is first-come, first-served. It's also only available for the night of Nov. 26, 2019, so make sure you calendar is cleared.

The whole experience will cost £150, including all of the royally-charged perks and pretty epic meals, and you'll be asked to follow some rules like wearing the appropriate attire when sipping cocktails and sticking to one butler per person while you're there. You can view all of the rules and the complete listing for Highclere Castle in advance on Airbnb. (I'd highly suggest scrolling through the photo gallery just to get a glimpse into the bedrooms and towering front doors, in addition to reading up on the location of the property.)

Last but not least, in order to score this experience, you have to be a diehard fan of Downton Abbey. But I don't think that'll be a problem for you, right? This regal night is something you've dreamed about since episode one.