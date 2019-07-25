I love cold weather dressing. There's something about dynamic textures and deep tones that I'm incredibly drawn to, and while pastels and tie-dye are becoming increasingly season-less, most fall 2019 dress trends certainly feel traditionally autumnal. That's not to say bright rainbow colors and airy fabrics weren't still commonplace on runways — they were, and they brought a vibrant lightness to fall fashion. But opulent prints and textiles and richer hues dominated dress trends, meaning I've got one heck of a shopping spree in my not-so-distant future.

For one, baroque florals are in. Think dark color palettes and prints you might see at your local vintage shop. They're begin mixed and matched and shaped into ground grazing masterpieces, and I want to own 50 of them now. Traditional lace is also bound to enter your fall wardrobe, but in not-so-traditional form. Think of it as more of a dress' accent rather than the main attraction. Beyond those, satin, volume, patchwork, and more are also trends to get excited about, so take a look at the whole list below and decide which styles you'll be buying into come September. There's no time like the present to get started on next season's wardrobe!

Victorian Florals

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florals are getting a darker, more mysterious makeover for fall, and I am borderline obsessed. The above look by Paco Rabanne, for example, mixes two Victorianesque florals into one perfectly moody look, while other designs by Marc Jacobs, Prada, and more are equally drool-worthy.

Laced Up

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This fall, lace will feel the opposite of old and stuffy. Designers including Alexander McQueen, Prada (above), and Marc Jacobs added the vintage fabrics into their collections in thoroughly modern form. Think overlaid on top of colorful dresses and as draped accents.

Go Big Or Go Home

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giant dresses that might make you think of Marie Antoinette or Quinceañeras ruled runways, with brands like Roksanda, Molly Goddard, and Vaquera bringing the drama. Tomo Koizumi (above) was undoubtedly the master of volume, having shown an entire collection of gorgeous rainbow puffs.

Big Little Lilac

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This dusty pastel hue was everywhere at Michael Kors, Tom Ford (above), and Rodarte, so go ahead and transition that lilac dress you've been rocking all summer long into your closet for fall.

High Gloss

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The satin dress is the breakout trend no one saw coming and it appeared in slip dress and immaculately tailored form. Christopher Kane, Versace, and Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini (above) each infused their collections with the glossy material, which gilded them with a beautiful sheen.

LBD (Long Black Dresses)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last season had the vintage prairie dress, this season has the vintage black dress. Styles with long hemlines, high necks, balloon arms, and full skirts spotted runways, with those at Batsheva, Adeam (above), Ashley Williams, and Emilia Wickstead making a real impact.

Asymmetrical Necklines

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thought could shoulders were just for spring? Think again. The collections of Carolina Herrera (Above), Rejina Pyo, Cushnie, and Self Portrait prove it's a trend that will have staying power for fall.

All Patched Up

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you love mixing prints this trend was basically made for you. Dresses that combine a number of patterns and materials brought a throwback appeal to the runways of Koche, Matty Bovan, and Coach (above), and continued fashion's recent inclination towards honoring classic handcrafts.