Dove is helping to spread the sweetness this season with a new sweepstakes just for chocolate lovers. Dove Chocolate’s Sweetest Day giveaway is sending lucky fans a year's supply of free chocolate, and all you have to do to enter the contest is tag a friend. Here are the details on how to enter to win.

Dove is hosting its latest giveaway to celebrate Sweetest Day, which was on Saturday, October 17. Since the holiday is all about showing your gratitude to your loved ones, the brand is giving away a year's worth of its bite-sized Dove Chocolate Promises to two lucky winners as well as to someone of their choosing.

If you'd like to try your luck at the chocolatey giveaway, you'll need to comment on the Sweetest Day post that's posted on Dove's Instagram or Twitter through Monday, Oct. 19. In the post, tag someone who you want to show some gratitude to this holiday, and you'll both be entered to win the freebie. It's important to note that there's a limit of one entry per person for the sweepstakes, and you'll want to make sure that your Twitter or Instagram account is set to public in order for your entry to be eligible.

The brand will randomly select the sweepstakes winners on Tuesday, Oct. 20, so be sure to tag a friend beneath the post before then. If you're chosen as a potential winner, you'll be notified via a comment on your winning post, and/or via a direct message on the social media you used to enter. You'll have 48 hours to respond to accept the prize, otherwise you'll forfeit your prize and an alternate winner may be chosen.

If you're a winner, you and the friend you tagged will each get a year supply of Dove Chocolate Promises. The approximate retail value of the prize is $205.47.

To be eligible for the contest, you'll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C., as well as 18 years of age or older. For more detail on the sweepstakes, check out the official rules here.

Since the giveaway will officially be over at the end of Monday, Oct. 19, you'll want to enter ASAP to sprinkle some sweetness onto someone's year.