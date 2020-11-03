As voters head to the polls and wait in anticipation for the close of Election Day, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) is getting some sweet encouragement from her biggest supporter. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, took to Twitter to share a sweet and supportive message. TBH, Doug Emhoff’s Election Day message about Kamala Harris covers it all, from asking voters to "get it done" to being a model husband.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Emhoff expressed admiration for Harris, writing, "From all staff/family call last night. I’m so proud of ⁦my wife ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ even prouder of this entire ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ team. Let’s get this done!" The post included the sweetest picture of the couple, with Emhoff giving his wife a big kiss on the cheek. Emhoff also posted some calls for voters, including a retweet of his video message posted by Back To Blue Pennsylvania. In the video, he stood in front of a Biden-Harris sign at the Biden barn, wearing a campaign mask. "I just want to thank you so much for all the work you've done to get us in this position. Let's just keep fighting and we're going to win this thing and turn Pennsylvania blue," said Emhoff.

The post from Back To Blue PA took a moment to thank its volunteers alongside Emhoff.

Earlier the morning of Nov. 3, Emhoff took to Twitter to urge people to cast their ballots, writing, "ELECTION DAY! It’s been such an honor to travel around our country for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. But’s it’s not over yet, see you in OH and GO VOTE!"

Emhoff also supported his wife's message by retweeting Harris' Election Day message. "Today we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do. We must vote like our democracy depends on it. Because it does," wrote Harris. "And we must vote like justice, equality, and opportunity are possible. Because they are."

Harris' man hasn't stopped supporting her campaign, retweeting posts from his speech at the Biden-Harris campaign rally in Ohio on Nov. 3.

Emhoff isn't a stranger to letting the world know how much he cares about his wife. On Harris' birthday on Oct. 20, he took to Instagram with a sweet tribute. "Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together," wrote Emhoff. "Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris!" He concluded the post by sharing her birthday wish, "And her birthday wish...VOTE EARLY!"

More to come...