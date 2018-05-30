On Wednesday, May 30, the moment all of America had been waiting for finally happened. That's right, Donald Trump tweeted about Roseanne getting canceled. This heavily expected tweet came just under 24 hours after ABC canceled the reboot of Roseanne, and Trump's reaction was about as Trumpian as he could get (yes, it would have been more Trumpian with a #MAGA, but otherwise).

In his tweet about Roseanne, Trump did not focus on Roseanne Barr, the woman herself at the center of the show and whose racist and conspiracy-laden tweets led to the show being canceled on Tuesday. Instead, Trump turned the conversation to himself, calling on ABC to be nicer to him. In the Wednesday tweet, Trump took issue with Bob Iger, the chairman and CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, reportedly calling Valerie Jarrett, whom Barr targeted in a tweet on Monday, to "let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those" made by Barr.

Now, Trump isn't angry that Iger called Jarrett. Rather, he is angry that Iger called Jarrett, but didn't call him.

"Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC," Trump wrote in his tweet on Wednesday. "Maybe I just didn’t get the call?"

This all started back on Monday, when Barr went on a Twitter spree (well, if you want to get more accurate, Barr's been tweeting racist and conspiracy-laden things for years, but this particular moment was spurred by tweets on Monday) that included saying that Jarrett, who served as senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. Comparing black people to apes is a well-noted racist cliché. Following outrage, Barr apologized in a tweet "for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

That apology was not enough for ABC, who announced on Tuesday afternoon that the reboot of her show, Roseanne, which had begun airing this year, was canceled. In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said, per CNN, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

