Is everyone OK out there? Asking because this Brett Kavanaugh drama has been... a lot to take in over the past couple of weeks. From the various sexual assault allegations leveled against the Supreme Court hopeful (which he categorically denies) to the riveting and emotional testimonies he and one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, gave on Capitol Hill earlier this week, it's all just been dizzying to keep up with. And Donald Trump's tweet about Brett Kavanaugh's FBI investigation is really packing on the confusion, TBH.

On Friday, Sept. 28, Trump took to Twitter with a comment on the newly launched FBI investigation into sexual assault claims against his Supreme Court nominee that seems to begrudge the fact that Kavanaugh is once again under FBI investigation. Yes — the same investigation he called for earlier that day. Here's what he tweeted.

Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on President Trump's tweet, but did not immediately hear back. What's more, the tweet followed the decision by the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate — on one condition made by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Flake requested a one-week delay for the FBI to investigate the claims against the judge. According to Deadline, the panel asked the White House to order the investigation, and Trump did, citing the "credible" and "compelling" testimony Christine Blasey Ford, one of Kavanaugh's accusers, gave before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Sept. 27. While he noted that Kavanaugh's testimony was "incredible," he concluded, "but certainly [Ford] was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects." Given his Friday night tweet, Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on whether Trump still believes Ford is a "credible witness" but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Until then, here's a visual of me trying to make sense of it all:

Prior to that, Trump had strongly supported the embattled Supreme Court pick, who has been accused of allegedly pinning down and sexually assaulting Ford at a gathering of friends while they were in high school back in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations. "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or anyone," he said in a statement to CNBC. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment.

Trump even previously appeared to question Ford's credibility on Friday, Sept. 21, declaring that if the alleged assault was as bad as she says, she would have reported it to law enforcement. He tweeted:

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for clarification on the tweet and the implication that if the alleged attack were serious it would have been reported at the time, as well as comment on the allegations themselves, but did not immediately hear back.

It didn't go over too well, prompting the viral hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, in which many sexual assault survivors shared reasons why they didn't report their stories.

All things considered, something tells me this won't be the last back-and-forth we see from Trump on this topic. We'll see.