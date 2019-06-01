Donald Trump's Response To The Virginia Beach Shooting Is What You'd Expect

The president is weighing in on Twitter after a gunman opened fire on a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, May 31, killing 12 people and wounding four. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump's response to the Virginia Beach shooting echoes his previous statements in the aftermath of gun violence and sends his "condolences" to the community.

One day after news broke that a longtime employee of the Public Utilities Department started shooting at fellow workers in what the mayor has called "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Trump broke his silence on the tragedy via his social media platform of choice. After deadly shootings, the president has typically headed to Twitter to share his sympathies and express his condolences to the victims of the attack and all those involved, and his response to the Virginia Beach massacre on Saturday, June 1 was no different.

"Spoke to Virginia Governor @ RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community," he wrote to his followers.

He continued, "The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all!" He did not clarify what he meant by the federal government supplying Virginia Beach with "whatever they may need" and if they would be sending aid or donations to the community.

While Trump's response is typical to his reaction in the aftermath of previous deadly shootings, it's a sharp contrast to fellow politicians who've been calling for action in the wake of the attack.

More to come...