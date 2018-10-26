In the wake of a series of suspicious packages being sent to prominent Democrats and news outlet CNN, many people have turned their attention to President Donald Trump, suggesting that his vitriolic political rhetoric against them may be to blame for the potential attacks. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the suggestions that heated political rhetoric has influenced acts of potential violence, but did not receive a reply. Well, the president isn't too happy about the accusations. In fact, Donald Trump's response to CNN receiving suspicious packages came in the form of a late-night tweet storm, and his words were seriously angry.

In a message shared to Twitter just after 3 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 26, Trump lashed out at the "lowly rated" CNN for "blaming" him for the series of potential attacks that occurred throughout the week. "Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing," he wrote, "yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, 'it’s just not Presidential!'" Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's tweet, but did not immediately receive a reply.

A suspicious package containing what officials called an apparent "live explosive device" was sent to CNN — a frequent target of Trump's that he often labels as "fake news" — on Wednesday, Oct. 24. It was one of a dozen similar packages containing reported potential explosive devices that were addressed to prominent Democratic figures, including President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Rep. Maxine Waters, and Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also sent to actor Robert De Niro, who has publicly criticized Trump, and liberal donor George Soros. Many of the targets have been frequently slammed by Trump, fueling suggestions that he may have contributed to the potential attacks.

CNN President Jeff Zucker was one of many who rebuked Trump after the potential attacks, saying in a statement:

There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media. The president, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.

Waters also seemed to blame Trump. "I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there," she explained to Blavity, referencing Democrats.

And the blame just kept rolling in.

Meanwhile, the president denounced the potential attacks, calling on the country's leaders to "come together" and speak out against political violence. "We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America," he said at an event at the White House on Oct. 24.

The White House also released a public statement condemning the potential attacks, and claimed that perpetrators will be held accountable. The statement read,

These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.

On the morning of Oct. 26, authorities announced they had arrested a suspect in Florida in connection with the packages, shortly after reports of additional packages sent out to Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Thankfully, no one has been hurt in this whole, scary event. Let's hope it stays that way.