Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama Were Sent "Potential Explosive Devices" In The Mail, According To Reports

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, The New York Times reported that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were sent "potential explosive devices" by mail early that day. In a statement the Secret Service confirmed reports of "potential explosive devices" sent to both politicians, and they are reportedly working with law enforcement to investigate this further. Elite Daily has reached out to representatives of both the Obamas and Clintons for comment about the "potential explosive devices," but did not hear back in time for publication.

The device sent to Clinton was intercepted in Westchester County, New York by the Secret Service late Tuesday, Oct. 23 while the device sent to Obama was intercepted the morning of Oct. 24 in Washington, D.C. An Obama spokesperson declined to comment about the device and directed all questions to the United States Secret Service.

On Oct. 24, the Secret Service shared a public statement about intercepting the two devices, and how they'll move forward to find who sent the explosives. The statement read,

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC. The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible

Following reports of the "potential explosive devices", FBI New York also took to Twitter to acknowledge that they're aware the devices was sent to the Clintons in New York and has declared this an "ongoing investigation," per their tweet.

According to The Times, the explosive devices sent to Obama and Clinton are similar to the pipe bomb found at billionaire George Soros home on Monday, Oct. 22. Soros is a long-time donator to Democratic candidates and has earned a reputation through his political activism towards progressive causes and human rights campaigns. His involvement with the Democratic party has led him to be the target of many conservative and right-wing groups, although nothing has been confirmed whether those groups were the ones who sent the pipe bomb to Soros' New York home.

In addition to the devices sent to the Clintons and Obama's, CNN New York offices have also been reportedly been evacuated over an apparent suspicious package near its headquarters. A number of individuals have taken to Twitter to give updates on the evacuation. So far, nothing has been confirmed whether the package contains explosive devices or details about who sent the package.

Although no one knows who sent the devices to the Obama's and Clinton's, let's hope occurrences like these don't become commonplace. Stay alert, and stay safe everyone.