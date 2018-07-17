Well, well, well. After stirring up controversy with his takes on Russia's alleged election interference earlier this week, the president is rolling back on his comments. But Donald Trump's latest comments about Russian meddling will really make your head spin.

Trump had initially raised eyebrows when the topic of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election was brought up during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, July 16. Trump publicly sided with Putin (who has publicly denied involvement in the election), refusing to denounce Moscow's interference in the election and saying that “I don’t see any reason” why Russia would have broken into Democratic computer servers.

On Tuesday, July 17, however, Trump backpedaled on his comments. According to BuzzFeed, he said he meant to say he didn't see a reason why Russia "wouldn't" have interfered in the election.

"In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word would instead of wouldn't," he explained. "The sentence should have been, I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia."

Trump also said he accepts the intelligence agencies’ conclusion about Russian meddling in the election ... before muddling his retraction by saying it still "could be other people" who interfered in the race. He said:

I have felt very strongly that while Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying that -- and I've said this many times, I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. There's a lot of people out there.

More to come.