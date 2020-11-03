President Donald Trump closed out his 2020 campaign with rallies in battleground states like Florida and Michigan, and as voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, Donald Trump's Election Day 2020 post is aimed right as his supporters. Although the rhetoric in Trump's post might be slightly toned down, the message is familiar. The president put his supporters front and center in two Twitter posts shared on election morning.

First, Trump shared a photo from a campaign rally in a tweet on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Along with the photo, the president gave a tribute to his supporters, writing, "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!"

The president had a similar message for supporters during his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, Nov. 2. Per The New York Post, Trump reminded the crowd of the fact that Michigan was also his last campaign stop in 2016, saying, "Grand Rapids, I’ll never forget it. This was our final night prior to a very, very big victory."

Turning his attention to the current race, Trump said, "We are going to win the state of Michigan and we are going to win another four more years."

Later in the day, Trump posted a video on Twitter that featured clips of his rallies, the military, and the American flag. The video is accompanied by audio from the president's third State of the Union Address, where he describes the American spirit and highlights the bright future of the country, telling his "fellow Americans" that "the best is yet to come."

The tweet and video are a far cry from some of what Trump has been talking about for months on the campaign trail. The president has famously touted unfounded claims that mail-in voting would lead to voter fraud. While Trump has mailed in his ballot in the past, he opted to vote early in-person this year. On Saturday, Oct. 24, Trump cast an early in-person ballot for the presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Business Insider. This marked the first time the president voted in-person since he switched his state residency from New York to Florida.

Trump has previously refused to promise a peaceful transition of power if Biden wins the presidential election, and he suggested ballot fraud would be a rationale for not accepting the election results during an Oct. 15 town hall event with NBC News. "The answer is, yes I will [concede]. But I want it to be an honest election,” Trump told moderator Savannah Guthrie.

It's likely the election results won't come in on election night, so time will tell if President Trump's Twitter account will turn from "thank you" messages to his to supporters to a a place for the president to peddle voter fraud conspiracies. You'll have to wait and see.