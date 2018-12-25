Happy holidays, everyone! This year has truly flown by, and even though it might have been a roller coaster for some, it was definitely always entertaining. However, it's officially Christmas Day, and it's time to set the political drama aside for the moment and be thankful for what really matters. However, everyone celebrates the holidays differently and that's why Donald Trump versus Barack Obama's Christmas 2018 tweets are so telling. Either way, I hope everyone has a safe and cheerful Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 25 both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to wish everyone a merry Christmas. Obviously these are two very different men, and so it's safe to assume that their tweets would be different from one another's. But they're also probably just what you'd expect.

Let's start with Trump. In his message, sent out early Tuesday morning, he wrote a simple, "Merry Christmas." Not totally surprising considering his straight-to-the-point demeanor and approaches, but he's also known to get wild in his tweets, regardless of the occasion. So this one at least seems perfectly festive and on-point.

Obama, on the other hand, got a little more personal and detailed. In a post shared just hours later, he tweeted a photo of himself stealing a kiss from Michelle Obama under mistletoe. The caption reads, "Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love. Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas!"

Either way, more or less characters, point taken.

Not only are Obama and Trump's Twitter styles different, but they definitely have their own version of celebrating Christmas while in the White House. During his eight years in the White House, President Obama seemed to enjoy the festive traditions and holiday parties, but rumor has it that President Trump doesn't share that sentiment. According to a Dec. 17 report from Intelligencer, Trump reportedly doesn't enjoy holiday parties because "they're not about him." Intelligencer spoke a source about Trump's dislike of the holiday soirees.

"If it were about him, he’d love it. Christmas is not about him," the source told Intelligencer. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the report at the time, but did not hear back.

To be fair, Intelligencer also shared that as of Dec. 26, Trump will have attended a total of 21 Christmas parties, which has to be stressful for anyone. However, if President Obama ever got tired of attending those Christmas obligations, he certainly never showed it.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So, even though Trump may not be loving his presidential duties during Christmas, it appears that President Obama is certainly making the most of his holidays outside of the White House. On Wednesday, Dec. 19, Obama visited the Washington Children’s National Health System to wish everyone a very merry Christmas, all while rocking a very festive Santa hat. This marks the second consecutive year that Obama has surprised D.C. residents in honor of the holidays, having visited the Boys and Girls Club of America in December 2017. To be honest, watching the excited looks on those kids faces might have made my heart grow three sizes bigger.

Of course, everyone celebrates differently, so take this how you want. They at least shared some holiday cheer with the public and at the end of the day, that's really what matters. Happy Holidays, guys.