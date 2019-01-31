Truth be told, the past few years have felt like something out of a fictional political thriller, and at times a reality television show. (Or maybe even both). While political tensions between the Trump administration and political opponents only increase, we all might be due for a little levity. Well, on Thursday, Jan. 31, a certain first son decided to relate the United States' political sphere to scripted TV, but Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet about SNL made one huge (and ironic) mistake. It's okay Don, words can be hard.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to address a tweet making some very bold claims about the 2020 Democratic presidential platform. Well, while addressing the tweet, Don Jr. said that Democratic platform is "almost like a funny version of an S&L skit." Hm. Judging by that tweet, it looks like Don Jr. might have thought famous comedy sketch show SNL — which stands for Saturday Night Live — was actually spelled S&L, which is... pretty awkward to say the least. After all, SNL has been on air since 1975, so one would assume Don Jr. would know what it stands for by now. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for comment about Don Jr.'s tweet, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Let's be real, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Don Jr.'s tweet being mentioned next week on the famous show, because honestly this is pure comedic gold. The real question now, of course, is what Trump Jr. thought the "S" and the "L" stood for. Saturday And Live doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

In addition to the show being a television staple across the world, the Trump family should also be familiar with it mainly because their father, Donald Trump, has been both featured and impersonated quite a few times on the program. During the 2016 presidential election, actor Alec Baldwin started impersonating Trump in a series of sketches, with actress (and queen) Kate McKinnon playing the part of his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Despite the hilarity these sketches delivered, Trump wasn't necessarily the biggest fan of his impersonation. In December 2016, a few weeks after Trump won the presidency, the then president-elect took to Twitter to blast SNL for being "biased" and claimed Baldwin's impersonation wasn't up to par. He wrote,

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad.

This might have been one of the first SNL tweets from the president, but it certainly wouldn't be the last. Throughout his presidency, the sketch comedy show hasn't been shy about poking fun at the White House, and the presidential family. In December 2018, SNL performed a cold open that portrayed what the world would be like if Trump was never president. Well, after that skit aired, Trump took to Twitter to claim that the cold open was "unfair" and a commercial for the Democratic party. He wrote,

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment regarding the president's tweets, but did not hear back. NBC, the parent network for SNL, declined to comment on the president's tweets.

So, taking Trump's numerous tweets about SNL into account, perhaps Don Jr. should have let his father spellcheck his tweet before he made it public? Maybe he'll learn from his mistake.