If you believe that the only thing better than getting a hot pizza delivered to your doorstep is getting one for just half the price, you're going to be so pumped for the latest promotion from Domino's. With summer coming to a close in just a few weeks, Dominos' back-to-school August 2019 deal is making the transition to September a little more bearable. There are few things in life that some melted cheese and carbs can't fix, and the chain offering 50% off menu-priced pizzas through Sept. 1 is an early fall promotion that you definitely won't want to sleep on.

According to a press release shared on Monday, Aug. 26, the pizza chain announced that it was taking a leaf from its July pizza promo by once again offering its mouth-watering selection of pizzas for half off the normal menu price from Aug. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 1. During those dates, customers can order from Domino's stores nationwide anytime during the day when the cravings hit to score 50% off their pie of choice. In other words, you have just under a week to kiss those weekday scaries goodbye and get mentally prepared for the end of patio season by shelling out just a fraction of the cost of your normal pizza dinner. Like the previous promotion, the sale is only valid for online orders, so I'd suggest either heading to Domino's website to make your picks or downloading the pizza chain's app (it's available for iPad, iPhone, Android, and Kindle Fire, depending on which device you want to use) if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Jenny Fouracre, a Domino's spokeswoman, said in the press release:

It's back-to-school season, which means there is a lot to do in a short amount of time. Between buying school supplies, clothes and dealing with schedule changes, there is little time for much else, but Domino's wanted to make one thing easy: planning dinner. Not only is pizza night perfect for those busy days, but now, it's also half off when you order online.

Whether or not you're going back to school once September hits, I'm always down to save some dough on the chain's specialty pizzas and the build-your-own pizza option. Plus, it's just an added bonus that there's no size limitations on the deal and you can order as many or as little as you want, whether you're planning to dine in with your crew or going solo to snag a midnight pie for some late night munchies. It also appears that there isn't a limit of how many times you can use the 50% off menu-priced pizzas deal during the time frame, so I'd recommend taking full advantage before everything goes back to full-price come Monday, Sept. 2. I'd just keep in mind that appetizers, sides, and all other menu items won't be a part of the deal, and you'll still be paying the same price for taxes and fees as well as delivery.

With that being said, I'd call your crew, make your pie picks online, and prepare to ride out the rest of the week on the seventh heaven that is half-priced pizzas.