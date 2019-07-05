Seeing the Northern Lights in action doesn't have to break the bank, thanks to Dollar Flight Club's July 5 deals to Oslo, Norway. Like always, the flight aggregator has done the hard work of hunting down the best steals on airfare to the Scandinavian city and sent them along to your inbox, which means that you're one step closer to checking out fjords, catching some aurora borealis shows, and exploring Viking ships without breaking the bank. With over $500 in savings to take advantage of, you're going to want to act quickly and book your Norwegian getaway before these deals are gone.

If you haven't used Dollar Flight Club before, it's basically a company that helps you spend less time searching for flights and more time actually making travel plans by sending the best airfare deals of the moment to your email. Rather than wasting precious time looking for one-of-a-kind savings, Dollar Flight Club will send you a notification letting you know every time there's some massive savings to be had on travel to some of the hottest destinations. As someone who spends time perusing flights on the regular, it's a lifesaver because it saves you both time and money.

So, when I opened up my inbox on Friday, July 5 and saw that you can now score $398 round-trip flights to Oslo, Norway, I was stoked. Flights to the Scandinavian destination can easily be $950 or more normally, so you're looking at at least $500 in savings with this deal. That's a pretty big chunk of change that you can pocket or use to explore the rest of the country outside of Oslo. Seeing the Northern Lights is on my bucket list, and the northern cultural hub of Tromsø is famed as one of the best cities to do it. I mean, even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went there to catch the colorful nightly display, so you know you'll be getting a royal-worthy viewing.

Stocksy/Juri Pozzi

According to the Dollar Flight Club email, flights originally started at $373 from New York LaGuardia Airport, but I was able to find one nonstop flight that's $319 leaving from JFK in January. Flights are going quickly, and it appears that the $494 flights from Denver are no longer available, although you can score flights from Orlando to Oslo from as low as $403. The discount airfare from Washington and San Francisco, which were originally advertised in the Dollar Flight Club email as clocking in at $476 and $415 are gone, but it might be worth using some of the money you saved from your flight to fly to New York or Orlando first before heading on your Norwegian getaway. As you can see, tickets are getting snapped up and prices are rising quickly, so you're not going to want to waste too much time before making moves on booking.

If Norway isn't really your speed, I'd still recommend signing up for Dollar Flight Club so that you can make sure that you're on top of future deals and can act on a sale as soon as a destination deal that suits your fancy crosses your inbox. Considering that recent promos have included cheap flights to Iceland, Ireland, and India, you're sure to find something you like.