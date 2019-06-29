Don't get me wrong — I really, really love to travel. But whenever I go on vacation, I come back wishing I could pack up and leave again. Let's face it: I have a nasty case of the travel bug. And while constantly feeding your travel bug can seriously suck the life out of you (and most importantly, your wallet), you'll end up saving hundreds by taking advantage of Dollar Flight Club's June 28 deal to Ireland. It's definitely something to consider.

Maybe you've been dying to go to Ireland to see the Cliffs of Moher, tour the Jameson Factory, or to simply search for the perfect pint. Either way, airfare to the greenest country in Western Europe is incredibly cheap right now for flights departing between September 2019 and March 2020.

According to a daily email from Dollar Flight Club (DFC) sent out on June 28, standard fare from North America to Dublin, Ireland generally will cost you around $750, but these deals could end up saving you upwards of $373. And although airfare has increased slightly since the deal was posted on June 28, prices are still way cheaper than usual. Just keep in mind the prices will continue to rise as time goes on, so definitely don't wait to book your trip. Unless you're on a tight time schedule, don't forget to check flexible dates, too — tickets may be cheaper a day before or after.

Unsurprisingly, the cheapest deals are departing from the East Coast. You can fly from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for as little as $327, for example, and from Washington D.C. for $557. If you're in or around the Big Apple, flights from Newark, New Jersey are going for $377, and from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City for $437. Those leaving from New England can fly out of Boston, Massachusetts for $427, from Providence, Rhode Island for $351, and from Hartford, Connecticut for $647. And if you're departing from Florida, flights from Miami, Florida cost $453, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida are going for $547, and from West Palm Beach, Florida cost $624.

If you're coming down from Canada, on the other hand, there are flights from Toronto, Ontario for $545, and from Montreal, Quebec for $582.

Those coming from the Midwest can depart from Cleveland, Ohio for $503, from Chicago, Illinois for $587, and from Denver, Colorado cost $488.

And if you're departing from the West, flights from Los Angeles, California are costing around $558, while flights from Seattle, Washington are going for $508. Kinda makes me want to do a dance, if I'm being completely honest.

Even a wanderlustin' gal like myself can admit that booking a trip can be seriously draining. But DFC's deals are flat-out unbeatable. Even if you weren't already planning to travel in the next few months, I strongly suggest taking advantage of these cheap finds as soon as you possibly can. You would not want to miss out on the chance to dance the night away in Dublin.