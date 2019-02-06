27 Captions For Studying Abroad In Ireland & Living Your Luckiest Life On The 'Gram

In case you didn't already know, you're very lucky. It's like a four-leaf clover, winning lottery ticket, and ladybug all landed in your lap at the same time. It's like all the stars in the universe aligned and decided that you needed to spend a semester elsewhere. So, the planets brought you to the lovely country of Ireland for the next few months. Here, you'll be living your best life. The only thing that hasn't quite fallen into your lap yet are some captions for studying abroad in Ireland. Oh wait, I have those!

Before I hand them over to you, though, I want you to remember the movies and Instagram pictures you've seen that made you want to come here. First, there's P.S. I Love You starring Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank. That film really tugged on your heartstrings from beginning to end, but it also made you realize how beautiful the hills and small towns outside the major cities can be. It made you want to go to pubs in Dublin, and vacation for a weekend in the lush, green landscapes. Friendly reminder: You can now see them for yourself and have those moments in real life — not just in your daydreams!

Then, there's the artsy #content from your favorite travel bloggers and influencers of their own adventures in castles and dreamy places like Cork. They filmed every part of their excursions to the Cliffs of Moher and the Blarney Stone, and reminded you to pack at least a few scarves or heavy jackets, because it can get pretty windy. Did you take their advice before jet-setting for your semester abroad? Good. There's one thing you're still missing, though: captions for your necessary study abroad post.

I've been holding onto them until I thought the time was right — until you had a camera roll full of pictures of the quaint streets, gorgeous flowers, and beautiful trails. Now, I think you have enough and know how to edit your photos for Instagram, too. So, I'll give you these 27 captions for studying abroad in Ireland and be on my merry way. Just send me the best potato dish you can find in return, OK?

1. "Irish you were here."

2. "Feelin' lucky to be studying abroad in Ireland."

3. "Taking my four-leaf clover searches across the pond."

4. "I'm just here for the pubs and potatoes."

5. "I swear I'm gonna put you in a song that I write. About a Galway girl and a perfect night." — Ed Sheeran, "Galway Girl"

6. "Shamrockin' and rolling around the world."

7. "P.S. Ireland, I love you."

8. "Some places just feel like home. Ireland is one of them."

9. "Irish we could stay here forever."

10. "Home is wherever the potatoes are."

11. "Don't worry, beer happy."

12. "A little bit of luck and a passport is all you need."

13. "I've always liked wine, but I've found a new favorite Cork."

14. "Thanking my lucky stars and four-leaf clovers for being in Ireland."

15. "Collecting moments and four-leaf clovers wherever I go."

16. "Put a Cork in it."

17. "Haters gonna hate. Potatoes gonna potate."

18. "Greetings from the Cliffs of Moher."

19. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

20. "Dancing away the night in Dublin."

21. "Sorry, mom. I'm staying in Ireland."

22. "Dublin makes me want to dream bigger and do everything."

23. "Wanderlust and city dust."

24. "Love and another semester in Ireland is ale we need."

25. "Let the shenanigans begin!"

26. "Shake your shamrocks."

27. "Somewhere over the rainbow..." — Judy Garland, "Over the Rainbow"

This country truly is a dream for every traveler. It's a destination on many bucket lists, and for very good reason, too. Your pictures may not be able to capture how wonderful it makes you feel. But, with a caption meant for those studying abroad, you may come pretty close.