Anyone who says they don't play the texting game is lying. You know the one. It's when you're texting with someone you're interested in but one or both people are waiting to text back after a few minutes or hours instead of replying immediately. It's a tactical game that, as far as I can tell, most people think levels the playing field.

I have mixed feelings about this because it seems manipulative and truthfully, if I really like someone it's hard to keep myself from texting them back. I don't think that makes me vulnerable or naïve — just genuine. I want them to know I'm interested because I am.

That said, I have resorted to putting a text on hold if I sense the other person is doing the same to me. Unfortunately, I've gotten scarily good at this. In a dating world plagued with practices like ghosting and zombieing, I've built up my own defenses and not texting back right away is one of them.

It sucks to be the one waiting around for a text back, especially if you are genuinely interested in someone. Now, you have too much time to think about all the possible reasons they might be temporarily ghosting you. My thought process usually goes a little something like this guy's.

He's dying to be put out of his misery! Did they read it? Are they okay? They must think I'm bugging them too much. I should go do something else. Wait. Was that my phone? Nope. Okay. It's going to be okay. OH! THREE DOTS. THEY'RE TYPING. HIT SEND. ARE YOU WRITING ME A NOVEL?! WHAT. WHY DID THE DOTS DISAPPEAR. Did you drop your phone in the toilet? — SleeplessInTheBay Not all guys care this much, though.

This guy's thought process is a little different. Boobs, beer, work, what I'm gonna do later, fun things to move the story forward in my D&D campaign, oh shit I forgot to feed the dog again, etc. Basicly, I just move on with my life and keep myself occupied. If she ever replies, hooray! If she doesn't, oh well, time to find someone who does. — SolomonDarling

Honestly, I like this guy's approach. I personally think she's either busy or doesn't want to seem to eager to reply. I have a friend who always thinks this means the girl's not interested in him, though. Meanwhile, I'm too focused on what her response will be as opposed to when it'll be. — Jason*, 28

It doesn't even phase this guy. If its been less than a day I probably wouldn't think about it. — assblast420

A late reply, to this guy, means they're not interested. Same, TBH. I pay attention to when a girl replies because too long and without a reason just feels like she's not into it. — Anthony*, 26

This guy thinks that women should be two things — pretty and vacuous — so I would hold off on texting him back. Ever. Lol! Here's the thing, they are waiting because they have no life and don't want to come off as if they don't by texting back too fast. The answer: who cares? A girl should ideally amplify their strengths: looking good, dressing nice, being care-free, laughing, having fun, telling fun stories, gossiping with friends.. They shouldn't be worried about text-game. The guy should be worried. Replying fast is not a bad thing. — GrimIsTheWay