Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has been a pretty turbulent ride, to say the least, and I'm not entirely convinced it will have a smooth landing. Though the finale will presumably see Weber pick between the two remaining ladies, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, The Bachelor: Women Tell All reunion show has fans wondering if the pilot may have ended up with another contestant. In the episode, which aired on March 2, Weber seemingly suggested that Victoria Fuller wins The Bachelor — at least, according to a pretty compelling theory shared by Reddit user LiaLu7.

While it's true that Fuller was eliminated by Weber after the Fantasy Suite dates, the Redditor pointed out clues that the two may have reconciled after the show ended. For instance, Weber gave Fuller that big hug when he greeted her and told her she looked "beautiful." Later on, Weber raised suspicion again by referring to their relationship in the present tense, telling Fuller, "I really do feel good about our relationship and the growth that both of us took from it." Did he slip up and accidentally reveal they're still together? Who knows. Is the theory a reach? Perhaps. But if I didn't live for over-the-top drama, I wouldn't be watching this show in the first place.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Some Bachelor Nation fans are totally on board with the theory that Weber and Fuller ultimately end up together, and they took to Twitter to show their support.

Others... not so much. Fans commented on the Reddit theory thread to point out that Weber and Fuller seemed more like amicable exes than lovers on the WTA special. "...I think he just means that he feels good about the relationship they had," one user replied. "Like 'feel' in the present even if the relationship is in the past." Another Redditor pointed out that Weber and Fuller's body language didn't suggest anything romantic. "They seem very distant from each other in their interaction last night," they said. "When you compared how Peter was with Hannah B vs now with VF there is very different body language."

Fuller's post-Bachelor Instagram post also seemed to refute the theory that she and Weber end up together, as her caption read like a farewell message to the pilot. She thanked him for their time together and wished him well in the future, saying, "I'm excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you." IMO, people tend to send "best wishes" to an ex they'd rather not see again, not to someone they're currently dating. And it's worth pointing out that, while Weber doesn't follow any of the ladies on Instagram, Sluss is the only one of the final three who follows him on the 'gram. Just saying!

I guess fans will just have to wait until next week to see who (if anyone) Pilot Pete ends up choosing as his co-pilot for life.