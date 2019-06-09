One of the greatest gifts Starbucks has ever given to this coffee-lovin' nation is the chain's weekly Happy Hour. Giving caffeine addicts the gift of half-priced Frappuccinos, BOGO Macchiatos, and $2 iced teas is truly invaluable. So, you might be wondering, does Starbucks have Happy Hours on the weekends? And as a self-proclaimed Starbucks Happy Hour Kween, I can most definitely answer that for you.

If you've ever hit up your local Starbucks for Happy Hour, you know the drill: On a weekly basis, you can receive discounts on various drinks, from 50% off Americanos to BOGO cappuccinos. The deal itself changes every week, and it most often occurs on a Thursday or a Friday, only valid for the day it's advertised. It's a total win for any coffee lover out there, if you ask me.

Like I mentioned above, for the most part, Starbucks sticks to Thursday and Friday for their Happy Hours. But sometimes, the Seattle-based coffee chain likes to change things up. Right around Christmas 2018, for example, Santa came to town and gifted fans with a three-day weekend Happy Hour. That's right — it lasted three whole days — and it included not one, but two different drink deals. You could get BOGO espresso drinks, or BOGO hot chocolates. So, the bottom line is: Happy Hour isn't always on Thursday or Friday. Sometimes, it happens over the course of the weekend. But usually, it happens at the tail end of the week.

If you haven't taken advantage of Starbucks' Happy Hour deals yet, snagging an invite is so simple. All you have to do is become a Starbucks Rewards member. Once you sign up and a Happy Hour deal is available, you'll receive a notification in the Starbucks app and the offer is automatically loaded onto your phone. To redeem the deal during a specific Happy Hour, all you have to do is tell the barista you'd like to redeem it upon ordering a drink. Rewards members can also redeem their Happy Hour offers ahead of time, so that always ends up coming in clutch.

In the past, those interested in signing up for Happy Hours could do it on the Starbucks website, but that is no longer an option. Now, you will have to download the Starbucks app to get in on these things. It really doesn't make that much of a difference in the long run, but if you're interested in getting started, it's an important thing to take note of.

OK, so the bottom line is that Starbucks' Happy Hours are usually towards the end of the week, but not usually on the weekend. There have been special occasions in the past when Happy Hour was held on the weekend, but for the most part, it's on Thursdays or Fridays, available only for the day it's advertised. So, I guess you'll have to pay full price for that hot bean juice this weekend... or worse. You might just have to make your own at home. *Gasp.*