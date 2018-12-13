There are less than two weeks until Christmas and that means that if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, there's no time like the present to knock it out. If you'll be out there braving the masses (or just shopping from your couch), there's no better way to power through the holiday rush than with coffee. Thankfully, Starbucks has your back this weekend. Starbucks' Dec. 14 weekend Happy Hour includes buy-one-get-one espresso drinks and hot chocolates to help you stay warm and energized.

Each week, I look forward to Starbucks' Happy Hour. Usually, the event takes place on a Thursday or Friday afternoon, but this Happy Hour setup is a little different. Instead of offering Happy Hour for just one day, Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by offering deals on drinks on Friday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16. The Happy Hour deal includes BOGO grande or venti espresso-based drinks and any size hot chocolates. Happy Hour isn't offered all day long, though. Starbucks' Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m. local time each day and lasts until each individual store closes.

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details of Starbucks Happy Hour BOGO this weekend, you need to know how to access the deal. There are two ways to get Starbucks' (mostly) weekly Happy Hour deals. First, you can sign up on the Starbucks Happy Hour website. This route takes little to no time, and you'll get your Happy Hour offer delivered straight to your email inbox.

The second way is to become a Starbucks Rewards Member. This step is a little more involved, but comes with more perks like earning stars with each purchase and mobile ordering. If you decide to join the Starbucks Rewards program, make sure to download the app and log in with your newly-created credentials. The Starbucks app is available for iOS and Android devices. Once you've got the app on your phone, open it up and navigate to the inbox tab in the upper lefthand corner. That's where you will find your Happy Hour deal. Just let your barista know you would like to redeem the offer before you pay.

If you're not quite sure which drinks are made with espresso, let me help you out. Espresso is primarily used to make lattes. This means that all of Starbucks' delicious holiday drinks like the refreshing Peppermint Mocha and cozy Eggnog Latte are all included. Want to try something new? I recommend the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. The drink is new this holiday season. I tried it a couple of weeks ago and I'm here to say that it tastes like sugar cookies. It's made with a blend of steamed milk, espresso, and caramelized white chocolate. After the drink is poured into a holiday cup, it gets a nice helping of whipped cream and a pretty sprinkle of holiday sugar and edible white pearls.

If coffee isn't your thing, try ordering a hot chocolate. I usually spring for coffee because I need caffeine. But, I'm here to say that Starbucks' hot chocolate is one of my favorite hot chocolates out there. The drink is made with steamed milk and flavored with vanilla and mocha syrups for an extra sweet sip. The hot chocolate is finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

I'll see you at Starbucks this weekend for a warm and tasty sip of the season.