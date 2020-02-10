North West is trying her hand at TikTok — but don't count on keeping up with her on the social media platform. Just like millions of others, North is moving and grooving on TikTok, but Kim Kardashian has strict rules for her daughter on the app. North West's secret TikTok account is a thing, and Kim Kardashian's feelings on it are like any other protective mother.

Big cousin Mason Disick made his TikTok debut with Kourtney Kardashian in January 2020, and while he's already racked up thousands of followers, North apparently won't be going public any time soon. It's no surprise that North would be into TikTok, as she's often front and center singing and dancing in videos posted to Kim's Instagram.

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," Kim told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, Feb. 9.

While Kim is fine posting photos and videos of her kids on social media, she knows her 6-year-old isn't quite ready to have the responsibility of her own page. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks," Kim added.

Even though North doesn't have her mom's permission to post their likely adorable and entertaining TikToks, Kim teased, "I might post one soon."

Kim's been open about her journey to find balance when it comes to sharing vs. oversharing on social media. During a keynote speech at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention on Oct. 8, 2019, she explained:

I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am and that's my brand. There is a way to have both and to share but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance.

Fans would love to get a glimpse of Kim and North's TikTok adventures, but also fully support her decision to keep North protected from the world of social media.