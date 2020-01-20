In an unexpected turn of events, it looks like TikTok's latest star is none other than Kourtney Kardashian. Yep, you read that right. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters is taking a stab at making content on the world's ~coolest~ app, and she's enlisted some friends to help. Alongside mega-famous internet personality Dovid Dobrik and her son, Mason Disick, Kourt brought her dance moves to the viral platform. TBH, all three of them killed it and if you need me, I'll be watching this on repeat. David Dobrik’s TikToks with Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick are a must-see.

The three friends recorded a slew of videos together. In one clip, they busted out a series of choreographed dance moves in unison to “Lottery” by rapper K Camp — a viral TikTok track that never seems to get old.

Then, in another video, they were seen kicking it at a lavish house together, playing pool and enjoying refreshments. “I’m here with Mason, I’m gonna teach him how to TikTok,” Dobrik said in one part of the video. Seeing as Dobrik boasts nearly nine million followers on his TikTok page, getting featured is a big deal, y'all.

You can watch all of their TikTok shenanigans for yourself below. Be sure to swipe to the left for the second video.

No offense to Dobrik and Kardashian, but Mason undeniably had the best moves of all. If the 10-year-old doesn't want to follow in his mom's reality star footsteps, he should probably consider being a pro dancer, because he's got moves.

He's actually been taking the time to build up his TikTok page on his own, and he's got some flat out hilarious content on his page. Take, for example, this video of him eating paper towels.

Then there was this clip, which was chock full of sweet moves. Something tells me it's only a matter of time before Disick is as TikTok famous as Dobrik himself.

Most importantly of all, shout out to Kourt for being the coolest mom out here.

TBH, my mom probably doesn't even know what TikTok is, so Kardashian gets some major brownie points here. She may keep her kids out of the spotlight most of the time, but she definitely gave Mason Disick all the limelight this time around.