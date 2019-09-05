Every time Mercury goes into retrograde, I feel like the consequences get significantly worse. Like, that little demon planet runs the damn show about four times a year, yet each retrograde has me feeling exponentially more anxious, unstable, and out of balance than the last. If you feel me on a spiritual level, you're probably wondering, does Mercury in retrograde affect your mood?

Elite Daily spoke with Christa Westaway, House of Intuition’s reader and practicing astrologer to get some answers. “When Mercury goes retrograde, challenges with thinking and communicating in a linear or direct way and delays with traveling and commuting can come up,” she says. This can cause “frustration, stress and impatience within us.”

Oh, and don't even get me started with the effects on your sleep schedule. This manipulative planet literally interferes with all of your blissful shut-eye, and it can be a recipe for fatigue and crankiness until Mercury decides to stop being a total drag.

On the bright side, though, Westaway points out the feelings you’re experiencing during Mercury retrograde are actually “healthy” because they “enact response and ensure change within us.” So you don't have to sit idly by as Mercury's in retrograde. The next time any retrograde mood swings are taking reign, try these seven methods that can help you stay cool as a cucumber until the planet goes back to its normal self.

1. Try A Few Minutes Of Meditation Shutterstock “Any time a planet goes into retrograde, it’s an invitation to spend some time going inward and reflecting on how we’ve taken action in the previous months (or since the last retrograde),” Westaway tells Elite Daily. Incorporating a daily meditation practice during the current retrograde can help ground you through the cosmic chaos. Plus, if you keep meditating even after Mercury stops wreaking havoc, you'll realize how extensively the practice can benefit your brain.

2. Breathe Through The Stress Breathing might seem like a no-brainer, considering we all do it 24/7, but yogic breathing exercises (otherwise known as "pranayama" techniques) are an incredible way to center yourself. When Mercury's got you feeling a bit wonky, try practicing techniques such as ujjayi breath, nadi shodhana pranayama, or sitali breathing. These can calm the chatter in your mind, and quell any stress.

3. Squeeze In A Soothing Yoga Flow Studio Firma/Stocksy Practicing physical yoga asanas is a great way to get your body moving, relax your muscles, and maybe even work up a little sweat. The power of a grounding and soothing flow can help stabilize your mood during this turbulent time. Roll out your mat, and try flowing through postures such as goddess pose and tree pose.

4. Burn Some Sage Or Palo Santo Even though this time may bring on some stress and frustration, “It’s helpful to remember that retrogrades are always guiding us toward emotional intelligence and endurance, healthier coping skills, and deeper wisdom,” says Westaway. Personally, I think a nice bundle of sage, or a quality stick of palo santo is pretty much essential during every retrograde. Lighting a stick of palo santo and allowing the incense to envelop you is incredibly grounding and cleansing. And burning sage is said to bring out inner wisdom while simultaneously destroying any negative energy that surrounds you, according to Gina Smith Pasqualini, founder of Good Living Is Glam, via a MindBodyGreen.com article.

5. Take A Warm Shower Or Bath Mercury in retrograde can apparently impact your dreams as well. The struggle to slumber soundly is so real, my friends. Winding down before bed with a warm bubble bath or a steamy shower can help your body relax and ward off any weird occurrences that might take place during those p.m. hours.

6. Make A Cup Of Chamomile Tea Whether Mercury itself is causing your sleeplessness, or your increased stress levels are leading to your lack of shut-eye, chamomile tea is here to rescue you. A warm mug of this herbal goodness can help reduce anxiety, calm your body and mind, and even soothe your muscles, according to an article via HuffPost. Brew, baby, brew.