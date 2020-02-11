Week 6 was a big one for Madison on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. After an intimate date, the pilot told her he was falling in love with her, which marked a huge milestone in their relationship. But despite her apparent frontrunner status, some fans are pretty sure Madison will leave Peter on The Bachelor, and the theory hinges on the lovers' differing views on sex. It's only a theory, but the latest Bachelor promo has some major clues that show these speculations might be on the right track.

The latest promo that aired on Feb. 10 reveals Madison is "saving herself for marriage," aka not having sex until she's married. Despite opening up about her faith to Peter in Peru, this particular details didn't make its way into their conversation, but it appears it will be made clear to the Bachelor soon.

Thanks to the full season sneak peek, fans have suspected for a while now that one contestant would eventually give Peter a sex-related ultimatum. Now, fans have reason to believe Madison will be that gal, because the new promo shows her saying, "If he sleeps with anybody else, it's going to be hard for me to continue to move forward," while images of Peter kissing other ladies both in bed and against a doorway flash on screen.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

"I don't want this just to feel like it's all about sex, but six days prior I was intimate with someone else," Peter confesses in the video, hinting he may have already slept with another contestant during filming. It's something that's often not talked about (unless you did it in a windmill, I guess), but the lead getting intimate with contestants as they become more emotionally connected is basically assumed — especially on overnight dates. Unfortunately, it seems like this decision could be what drives Madison to say goodbye. At 1:38 in the teaser, a brunette who appears to be Madison is seen walking away from the cameras while Peter ponders to producers: "How do you just walk away and give up?"

And to add insult to injury, the trailer makes it seem like Madison could leave Peter right before he is going to propose. "Before you do what you're about to do, there's something you ought to know," Chris Harrison tells Peter (who has a ring in his hand), while images of a plane flash on the screen, implying someone important will peace out at an inopportune time. Next came Peter's mom's highly anticipated teary moment, in which she begs her son: "Don't let her go. That's what love stories are made out of. God has placed her there for you. Bring her home." Since religion plays a large role in Madison's life, fans speculate Mama Weber's references could be connected to her.

However, Madison leaving is still just a theory. The trailer showed every single contestant in tears, and Victoria F. even walked off by herself at a point saying she was "done," so any of them could leave (or not) at any time.

At the end of the day, editing can really make anything seem like anything, so fans will just have to tune in to The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see how it all unfolds.