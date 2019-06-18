On the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, fans watched as the aftermath of Luke P.'s disastrous one-on-one date dominated a full hour before Hannah Brown and host Chris Harrison dissected the season's drama together. The episode wasn't as intriguing as typical Bachelorette fare, but it ended with a season preview that had fans wondering what may come next. Does Luke P. propose to Hannah on The Bachelorette? A scene in the preview hints that the controversial contestant takes matters into his own hands when it comes to Hannah.

ICYMI, Episode 5B picked up where the previous show ended, detailing Luke P.'s reaction to Hannah saying she couldn't give him a date rose. Luke apologized for his actions and begged Hannah to remember everything they had shared, but Hannah still sent him away. It only took Luke a few minutes of walking alone in the woods to return to her and deliver one last plea, saying, "I genuinely want to marry you. I could care less about anything. Nothing matters to me now except you."

Hannah ultimately decided to give Luke a second chance, waiting until the rose ceremony to finally reward him with a rose. No surprise, but both the remaining men and fans on Twitter weren't pleased with the decision. According to the episode's promo for the rest of the season, these feelings toward Luke probably won't die down any time soon.

While the preview blesses viewers with peeks of make-out sessions between Hannah and several beloved contestants, Luke P. and the drama he instigates also feature prominently. "I'm completely, madly in love with her," he tells cameras during the promo. "I can't wait to have sex with her when we're married."

This is the part of the footage when a collective groan likely sounded at your Bachelorette viewing party. Thanks to previous teasers, fans were already anticipating a blowup between Hannah and one of the men regarding premarital sex, but the preview confirmed that Luke is at the center of that fiasco. Is anyone actually surprised?

In addition to assuming he's definitely going to marry Hannah, Luke is seen reacting poorly to Hannah and Garrett apparently bungee-jumping naked. He once again takes a possessive approach to her sexuality that he truly has no right to express. The alarming behavior culminates when he's on another one-on-one date with Hannah and tells her, "Let's talk about sex and how the marriage bed should be kept pure, and let's say you have had sex with one or more of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home."

The new promo implies that an insulted Hannah sends Luke home immediately after this conversation. Seeing as Luke has discussed being a player before God came to him in the shower, it's definitely hypocritical for him to believe that Hannah wouldn't fully explore her options as the Bachelorette. But that's not even the promo's standout scene. In a tropical-looking location, Chris Harrison is seen telling Hannah, "He went out and got a ring, he demanded to see you, he is fully convinced that you are his wife and you are the one ... he is ready to propose to you."

The news seemingly sends Hannah into tears, and who else besides Luke has caused her to cry this season? The ominous scene convinced fans that Luke ignores his eliminated status and returns to the Bachelorette set to propose to Hannah. At this point, the prediction actually sounds fairly solid.

As of now, Bachelor Nation doesn't have enough teaser footage to figure out if a premature proposal does happen, but ABC definitely wants fans to feel a certain way about how The Bachelorette ends. Viewers have to wait and see if these proposal predictions pan out, but until then, buckle up for even more of the Luke P. show.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 24, on ABC.