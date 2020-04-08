Music plays a big part in Riverdale, and that makes sense, considering almost all of the show's main cast has a passion for performing music in real life. KJ Apa has gotten to show off his guitar skills with a few Archie songs, and both Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes have performed their fair share of musical numbers as well. The one holdout is Cole Sprouse, who hasn't really had musical moments like the rest of the Core Four. That begs the question: Is Cole Sprouse going to really sing in Riverdale's Season 4 musical? It sounds like fans can look forward to a big musical moment from Jughead.

Riverdale's musicals have become an annual tradition, but ever since Jughead sat on the sidelines during the first song-and-dance episode, Sprouse's involvement has been a question mark. He didn't sing at all in Season 2's Carrie: The Musical adaptation, but then he surprised fans by belting the Heathers: The Musical love song "Seventeen" with Reinhart in Season 3. Now, after a slight delay, Season 4's musical episode is about to air, and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed Sprouse will indeed be singing something from Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the upcoming episode. Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of Jughead singing into a mic from behind a drum set, writing that Sprouse's singing is "amazing" in the April 15 episode.

Although Aguirre-Sacasa did not reveal which song Jughead will belt out, photos from the musical episode reveal The Archies — the iconic band from the Archie Comics featuring Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead — will be making their big Riverdale debut. From the looks of it, Jughead will be playing the drums and singing with his friends.

The CW

The photos also promise and epic musical number on the roof of Pop's, with Jughead once again singing alongside the rest of the Core Four and Kevin Keller.

The CW

Titled "Wicked Little Town," Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 will center on Kevin's musical protest after the Riverdale High's principal Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a Hedwig and the Angry Inch song at the school's variety show.

Now that the Stonewall Prep storyline is finished and the Jughead murder mystery has been completely solved, the new episode will likely also set up the next major mystery for the final few episodes of the season. After all, these musicals have always ended with a massive reveal in the past: Season 2's ended with Midge's death and Season 3's ended with Edgar Evernever's surprise appearance. Could fans finally get an explanation about what's going on with Charles and Chic? Here's hoping they high schoolers dance their way into some answers.

Riverdale's Season 4 musical episode will air on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.