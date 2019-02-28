Condiments can really make or break a meal. You've got your ketchup and mustard. These are two of the most common condiment choices that pair well with just about anything, IMO. And, then there's all of those other condiments out there. I definitely need a condiment or some kind of dipping sauce to go along with sandwich and fries. I don't usually stray too far from the dips I know and love, but news of Chick-fil-A's cheese sauce dip has me feeling some kind of way. I've never seen this before. If you're like me, you may be wondering, "Does Chick-fil-A sell cheese sauce dip?" Yes and no.

I've noticed rumblings of Chick-fil-A's cheese sauce dip popping up almost everywhere online. TBH, it's news to me. The not-so-new dipping sauce from Chick-fil-A has been making headlines lately. It was first released back in 2012, per Chick-fil-A. So, what's all the hype about? Well, the white-colored sauce seems to be going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Apparently, the dip is available at 436 Chick-fil-A locations nationwide, per the fast food restaurant.

Some users on Twitter (like me) are just finding out about the fast-food phenomenon for the first time, too. While others have been getting down on the cheesy goodness for quite some time. Sadly, I've never seen it at any Chick-fil-A stores near me. Perhaps you've had the distinct privilege of sampling Chick-fil-A's cheese sauce. Consider me jealous.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Given that the cheese sauce's presence on the menu is dependent on each individual restaurant, your best bet is to check with your location to see if they're selling the good stuff.

According to Chick-fil-A, the cheese sauce is made with two kinds of cheese: Parmesan and Swiss. Yum. Those two particular types of cheese compliment each other quite nicely, IMO. I was expecting the flavor to be a white cheddar or something more predictable. Either way, this cheese sauce basically sounds like fondue for your next Chick-fil-A meal and I am 100 percent down for that.

Now, if you've ever dined at the fast-food chicken joint, you know that they usually hand out complimentary sauces with any order. But, that's not the case with Chick-fil-A's cheese dip. If you want to add it to your meal, it will cost you $1.19, per Chick-fil-A. The cheese dip is sold in three-ounce packets. For reference, those free dips and sauces that come with your meal are about one ounce. So, I definitely think there's some value in paying for the ooey-gooey cheese sauce.

I would at least try the cheese sauce if I ever saw it. I can't say it would replace my usual favorites like Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Polynesian Sauce. But, I love cheese and that is enough to convince me to dunk my waffle fries in the deliciousness. (In case you're wondering, there are seven dipping sauces on the Chick-fil-A menu, not including the elusive cheese sauce dip.)

If you're wondering how to know if your local Chick-fil-A carries cheese sauce, your best bet is to pick up the phone and call. Or, ask on your next visit. Whether or not a store carries the cheese sauce is up to the individual operator of that location since it is an optional condiment, per a tweet from Chick-fil-A. Either way, I need this in my life. And now I'm hungry. Time for lunch.