Believe it or not, but the time for marriage proposals on Bachelor in Paradise is fast approaching. While there are a handful of solid couples on the Mexican beach, other contestants on the spinoff series aren't too confident about what their love lives have in store. After watching one particular relationship experience several ups and downs, fans have a big question ahead of the season finale: do Tayshia and John Paul Jones get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise?There's definitely a possibility, but let's break down the engagement clues ABC has revealed.

Once a Paradise couple has settled down with each other, they typically fade into the drama-free background while non-exclusive pairings take up most of the screen time. Although Season 6 contestants Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones initially seemed like they were each other's endgame, Tayshia changed her mind, encouraging JPJ to explore other connections. John Paul Jones followed her advice, eventually connecting with Haley Ferguson, but he panicked when Tayshia grew closer to Derek Peth.

JPJ's jealousy spiraled at the wedding of Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson when he accused Derek of wanting to generate content for his Bachelor-related podcast and bragging about romantically pursuing his fans. Derek stayed cool during this fight and a later confrontation, wanting a civil discussion that John Paul Jones never granted him. Tayshia ultimately sided with JPJ, telling Derek that she couldn't see their relationship happening and inspiring him to leave the show.

While Tayshia and John Paul Jones' relationship isn't totally solid with Derek gone, the preview for Paradise's finale week teases at least three successful marriage proposals.

Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube

As it teases engagement, the promo shows JPJ seemingly telling Tayshia he's in love with her. The clips also highlight the couples of Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski, Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor, and Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty. Compared to John Paul Jones and Tayshia, these other pairs have been more stable together, but the teaser hints at trouble brewing for some of them. Will JPJ and Tayshia only grow stronger as others falter?

The preview also offers a glimpse at some of the newly engaged women's sparklers. A hand with a darker skin tone is seen around the 54-second mark, presumably belonging to either Tayshia or Katie. Perhaps JPJ proposes by painting a vision of a life with chicken nugget feasts and children with weak stomachs.

But on the other hand, Tayshia is also seen crying with one of the women, and in another fleeting scene, she runs toward John Paul Jones and says she's sorry. Judging by these hints, Tayshia and JPJ still have a bumpy road ahead of them, but a proposal doesn't sound too far-fetched for this unexpected couple. Stranger things have happened on the Bachelor franchise, but seeing John Paul Jones down on one knee would definitely be one of the odder sights in Paradise history.

Fans will have to wait and see how this relationship fares in the Bachelor in Paradise conclusion. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 9, on ABC.