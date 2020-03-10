After the March 9 episode of The Bachelor, it seemed like Peter Weber only had one woman left heading into Part 2 of the finale, since Madison Prewett decided to leave and only Hannah Ann Sluss remained. The whole show revolves around the Bachelor choosing one woman at the end of it all, so Madison's departure could've marked a smooth ending for Peter and Hannah Ann. But of course when it comes to The Bachelor, there's always a twist or two, and the latest Bachelor promo teases that Madison and Peter could get back together at the end of all this.

The finale of The Bachelor is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch Peter navigate the final stages of his journey. According to the new preview, things will get especially wild when Chris Harrison visits Madison to talk about Peter.

"Do you regret what you did?" Chris Harrison asks, to which Madison responds with a quiet "yeah," looking somber as ever. The rest of the preview shows Peter looking confused and a little sad (but what's new there?), his mom Barbara crying, and him uttering a tearful "I'm sorry" to a mystery person. With all this still to come, wrapping everything up in the two-hour finale seems basically impossible.

Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube

Here's what fans can expect from the looks of the promo: Madison will regret her decision to leave Peter and could end up back in his good graces by the end of it all, meaning Peter could cut ties with Hannah Ann. I mean, why would Peter look so distraught about the whole situation if he felt good about picking Hannah Ann at the end of it all anyway?

All this said, viewers shouldn't get too worked up trying to predict what this promo means means for Peter's final decision. On the first night of the two-part finale, even Chris Harrison said Peter didn't know how his journey would end, implying it will end up playing out during the live portion of the finale on March 10.

Part 2 of The Bachelor finale airs on Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.