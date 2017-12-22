Do I Have To Make The First Move? With These Zodiac Signs, You'll Always Have To

There are some zodiac signs that boldly dash into relationships. You'll never have to wait on an Aries, for example, to make the first move. They'll literally kick your front door down to tell you how they feel. Libra, the zodiac's romantic cornball, will stand outside your bedroom window with a boombox blasting Peter Gabriel, a la John Cusack in Say Anything. And even aloof Aquarius will pretend like they don't feel anything for anyone, only to unleash a messy swirl of sappy sentiments when they finally realize that their crush can't read their mind and needs to be told how they feel.

The way in which people initiate relationship isn't only ruled by their sun sign, but by Venus, the planet of love and relationships; Mars, the planet that dictates how people take action in the world; and even Mercury, the planet of communication. For that matter, every sign has their strengths and weaknesses in a relationship. Just because a person doesn't make the first move, doesn't mean they don't have power and autonomy in a relationship. Scorpio might not ask you out on the first date, but they still like to subtly slip into the driver's seat.

You might have to make the first move with these three signs, but they'll have plenty to say about the course of your relationship once you do.

1. Cancer

Cancer skitters when they start to have feelings for someone. This sign approaches everything like the little crab that is in their constellation, unable to decide between the shoreline and the sea. You have to make the first move with Cancer to save them from their own dithering. If you don't, your relationship won't make it off the shore.

Don't come on too strong when you are wooing your Cancer, or you'll send them crawling back in their shell fearfully. It's better to show your interest, rather than express it, or Cancer will get overwhelmed by the force of their and your feelings. The best way to make the first move on a Cancer is to ask whether it's OK for you to kiss them when the moment is right. If they say yes, proceed gently and slowly. If they say no, then it means your stars just aren't aligned.

2. Gemini

At the beginning of a relationship, Gemini has a finger in every pie. You might be the main object of their affection, but they're also flirting with some other cuties off to the side. Geminis like to see people vying for their affection and won't ever be the first to lock something down. And even when you do let them know that you're serious about a relationship, they might flit away for a little bit.

But deep beneath the whirlwind of activity that is a Gemini's inner headspace, they're really just like every sign in that they want to be loved. Keep your cool, and wait until Gemini's off-kilter course sends them spinning back your way.

3. Scorpio

Dating a Scorpio is like playing a long, elaborate chess game. If you make the first move too soon, you'll lose all your pieces before the game even starts. Scorpio needs to feel like they are in control at all times, but they won't open up to you unless they know that they are safe. They also won't be the one to initiate a conversation about commitment, because even the thought of rejection makes them squirm.

If you want to be with a Scorpio, you're going to have to make the first move by showing them that you are available. Then, let them think that they were the one to actually proposition you. It'll help them keep their sense of control in tact.

