It’s rare for an outsider to the Bachelor franchise to make their way onto Bachelor in Paradise, but this season Kristian has done exactly that. From the start of this season of Paradise, Demi was honest about the fact that she’d been seeing Kristian in the time after Colton’s season and before she left for Mexico. But fans never expected Kristian to join Demi on the show, and for them to have such a romantic reunion. Now that they’re together in Paradise fans are wondering, do Demi and Kristian get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise? They seem head over heels for each other.

After a couple weeks of dating Derek in Mexico, Demi realized that she just couldn't get Kristian out of her mind. She talked to Chris Harrison about her conflicted feelings and even questioned if she should just leave Paradise altogether. Instead of Demi dropping out, though, Kristian decided to join in. Their reunion was filled with plenty of tears, both happy and sad. While they were clearly excited to be in each other's arms again, Kristian still had some lingering questions about the relationship Demi had built with Derek while in Paradise. Demi assured Kristian that she only wanted to be with her. "The second that I saw you, I knew it's you and it's always been you and I want to be with you," Demi said.

From there, Demi and Kristian seemed pretty solidified as a couple. Demi introduced Kristian to the rest of the Paradise crew and they received a date card for that night. During their romantic dinner, they even said "I love you" to each other. With so much romance in the air around Demi and Kristian, it seems like the next logical step might be an engagement.

Social media sleuths will notice that Demi and Kristian still seem to be going strong now, after Bachelor in Paradise has finished filming. On August 20, Demi posted an Instagram photo of the happy couple and wrote, "Thanks for coming to Paradise" along with a heart emoji. It seems unlikely that Demi would post such a sweet message if she weren't still deeply attached to Kristian.

Lots of Demi and Kristian's fellow Paradise contestants have commented on the couple with lots of positive feelings, which is also good evidence that the couple is still together today. Caelynn commented on Demi's recent Instagram post saying, "Ugh I love you both so much. So happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️." Meanwhile, when Kristian arrived in Paradise on the show, Nicole tweeted:

I’M SO HAPPY THE WORLD FINALLY GETS TO MEET KRISTIAN! She’s one of the most down to earth and funniest people I know. So happy for you both

Demi and Kristian's relationship marks the first time an LGBTQ couple has been featured on the Bachelor franchise. It's exciting to see such positive representation for the LGBTQ community. Bachelor Nation is clearly rooting for Demi and Kristian. Now fans will just have to wait and see if their time in Pardise ends with a walk down the aisle.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.