Bachelor in Paradise is like summer camp for Bachelor Nation alums. It's that special time of year when previous Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants gather for a beach vacation and to find love. It's pretty common for new contestants to pop up throughout the season, but they're almost always people who have appeared on previous seasons of the Bachelor franchise. That all changed with this season of Bachelor in Paradise, when a newbie made her way to Mexico. This wasn't any ordinary newbie, though. Demi's girlfriend Kristian joined her in Paradise, and Demi and Kristian's reunion on Bachelor in Paradise was so emotional for so many reasons.

Going into this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi was honest about the fact that she was leaving behind a relationship with a woman who really meant a lot to her. She was still open to new relationships, though, and she did pursue one with Derek. But, no matter how close Demi got to Derek, she couldn't get Kristian out of her mind.

Demi was pretty distraught over her love triangle, so much so that her bestie Hannah B. came straight from her season of The Bachelorette to offer Demi and open ear and some advice. Demi told Hannah to be honest about her feelings, and so she told Chris Harrison her truth. She contemplated leaving Paradise, but he had something else in store for her.

Chris told Demi that he wanted to put her in the best position to find love. That's when he guided her to meet Kristian as she made her way to Paradise. Demi burst into tears (as did much of Bachelor Nation watching, probably), and it was clear how happy both of them were to see each other.

Kristian explained that she'd been missing Demi while she was gone. "It's been so hard. I've never been in a relationship like this," Kristian said. "My biggest support and commitment to you is to let you do what you have to do and what you want to do."

Demi told Kristian that she had begun a relationship with Derek, which Kristian said was hard to hear because she only wanted to be with Demi. "I only came here for you. I don't want to be just an option for you," Kristian said to Demi.

Kristian said that she only wanted to be there if Demi was on the same page as her about being all in on their relationship. Demi assured her that she wanted to be with only her.

"The more I was away from you the more I thought about you," Demi told Kristian. "The second that I saw you, I knew it's you and it's always been you and I want to be with you."

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

