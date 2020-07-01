Dixie D'Amelio's Zodiac Sign Says She's A Fantastic Partner

TikTok fans, rejoice: Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson are officially an item. After months of dating speculation, the Attaway General costars confirmed their relationship in a June 23 TikTok vid posted by Johnson, and if you haven't watched it yet, you probably should. Yes, Johnson is a Sway House member and D'Amelio was formerly a member of rival collective Hype House. However, it's pretty clear from D'Amelio and Johnson's adorable selfies and onscreen chemistry that these star-crossed lovers have managed to make their romance work. Dixie D'Amelio's zodiac sign is Leo, after all, and there's no challenge that the lions of the zodiac can't handle.

D'Amelio's birthday falls on Aug. 12, making her one of the most confident and courageous signs of the zodiac. Seeing as D'Amelio is one of the biggest stars on TikTok today, it shouldn't be a surprise that she has Big Leo Energy. As she confessed to Elite Daily in May 2020, "I don't know much about [my zodiac sign], but from things people told me, they say I'm very Leo-ish." Hard agree. Lucky for Johnson, Leos are some of the best romantic partners out there, and when you date a Leo, you'll likely be gifted with infinite loyalty, love, and enthusiasm.

Leos are natural-born performers, so it makes sense that D'Amelio grew up acting and singing in musical theater productions. Like most Leos, she knows what she's good at, and she channels all her energy into utilizing her talents. "Being able to do comedy, or skits, or just talking on TikTok is kind of my lane and where I stay," D'Amelio explained during an April 2020 interview with Insider. Lions are all about being #extra and putting on a show, and that's definitely true of the older D'Amelio sister.

"I would describe Dixie as quite a goofball," her sister, Charli, said during a Feb. 2020 interview with UNICEF about cyberbullying. "She's a good person to have fun with." Charli also noted that her big sis can be "bossy," which is pretty on-brand for a Leo baby. They can't help themselves — they were born to lead the way and slay all day. Because of that, anyone with a Leo partner better be prepared for plenty of sass, sparkle, and spontaneity. Dating a Leo can be a little exhausting, but luckily, a lion's energy is totally contagious.

Dull a lion's shine? LOL. Good luck with that. D'Amelio is the queen of clapbacks, as she has too much Leo pride to let anyone put her down. In April 2020, when a Twitter user claimed D'Amelio has "no talent," the TikTok celeb had a perfectly sarcastic response: "how can i change for you." Mic drop. Leos are never afraid to stand up for themselves, and they're just as fiercely protective of their loved ones. Few people are as loyal and supportive as lions, and while Leos love to feel loved, they also enjoy cheering on their SO with their infinite enthusiasm.

Dating a Leo is like having a cheerleader, a bodyguard, and a stand-up comic all in one, and anyone who's lucky enough to land a Leo should hold on tight. Keep on shining, Dixie.