Dixie D'Amelio has found herself at the center of internet drama once again. In November 2020, she received backlash for supposedly being rude to her private chef (which later appeared to be a big misunderstanding). That December, she was also criticized for vacationing in the Bahamas during the COVID-19 pandemic with other TikTokers, including her sister, Charli D'Amelio. Now, Dixie D'Amelio's reason for not going to college has sparked a major discussion that has fans split.

The drama began on Jan. 28 when Vogue uploaded their "24 Hours With Dixie D’Amelio" YouTube video. Throughout the clip, Dixie took fans behind the scenes of her daily life, and while she was making herself breakfast, the 19-year-old star got real about her decision to not go to college.

"I fully got into college [in] August of 2019 and I decided not to go just because traveling back and forth was going to be a lot," Dixie said, adding her TikTok fame would make it difficult for her to have the typical college experience. "I was also really scared because I saw someone make a TikTok saying that they would play my songs at a frat party and that’s really what like turned me away from going to school because I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment.”

Since she still wanted to be independent, Dixie moved out of her parents' home in October 2020. "I thought I needed to learn how to grow on my own and mature and I wasn’t doing that because I would just have my mom do things for me," she explained. While she mostly relies on herself, Dixie said she still goes home every day to have her mom do things for her. "I mean, that’s what moms are for, right?" she joked.

Some fans weren't thrilled with Dixie's reasoning. Some bristled at the idea that her sole reasons for not going were traveling and the prospect of someone playing her song at a party. Her issue with traveling also rang a bit hollow to some considering her recent trip to the Bahamas amid a pandemic.

And while many acknowledged college is not for everyone and it's Dixie's choice to attend or not attend, they wished she would have just owned that instead of giving reasons that seemingly don't ring true (to them).

But while some fans thought her comments screamed of privilege, others defended Dixie, reminding haters that she has the right to make her own decisions about her future and it's not up to Twitter to decide if her reasons are good enough.

At the end of the day, Dixie knows what's best for her. If she didn't want to go to college, then that's her choice, and that's that.