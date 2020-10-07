Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are not only sisters, they're part of a TikTok dynasty. The sisters have built a huge following for themselves on the video sharing app, and are both basking in the limelight. But Charli's TikTok fame came slightly before her older sister's, and, at first, Dixie wasn't sure what to think about her newfound career. In a new interview, Dixie D'Amelio revealed her initial reaction to Charli's TikTok fame was less than thrilled.

Dixie is Nylon's October cover star, and she got real about about her earliest thoughts on her younger sis becoming a big-time internet star. Apparently, Dixie thought it was "cringey" at first, though, she's since changed her tune. After moving to Los Angeles and striking out on a career of her own, she's come around to the idea of being a content creator.

“I just have fun with it,” D’Amelio said in the interview. ”I try to keep my content the same as it always has been because that's why people followed me. So I try to stay with what I know."

The elder D'Amelio sister added that she's still surprised at how many views some of her videos get. "Honestly, the ones that I do put effort in, I'm like, ‘Oh, this is, this is too much. I'm embarrassing myself.’ And then I end up deleting it. I actually just did that the other day. I did a transition video and I was like, ‘What did I just do?’”

As much as she's come to terms with social media fame, she doesn't want to make it her forever career.

“When I started all this, I wanted to find something I enjoy doing because I don't obviously just want to be posting on social media forever,” she explained. “I love and enjoy that, but I would love to make a career out of [music]."

For now, though, Dixie seems right at home among the TikTok elite.