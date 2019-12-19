Disney's "Let It Glow"-Inspired Cocktails Will Literally Light Up Your Feed

If you're headed to Disneyland Resort this season, your Instagram feed will be glowing — quite literally. An all-new installation has arrived at the Downtown Disney District this year, and it includes colorful tress, light displays, and colorful "Let It Glow"-inspired cocktails.

If you're walking around Downtown Disney at night, you'll notice the beautiful glowing trees throughout the promenade that are part of the "Let It Glow" spectacular. By now, you've probably seen your fair share of Christmas trees big and small — but nothing quite like this. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the glowing trees range in color and height, and they certainly make for an epic backdrop for pics.

While you're walking around, you can enjoy various entertainment, like magicians and holiday a cappella carolers. And if you're 21 or up, you might want to take a quick break from checking out the trees and decor to sip a cocktail that's inspired by the "Let It Glow" event.

There are a lot of festive additions to the menus throughout Disneyland, but specifically for the "Let It Glow" spectacular, three restaurants within Downtown Disney have cocktails on their menus that define Insta-worthy. According to press materials from Disney Parks, Catal Restaurant, Naples Ristorante e Bar, and Tortilla Jo’s added glowing drinks to their menus. So make room in your camera roll and get ready to snap the most festive pics of the season.

Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group

At Catal Restaurant, you'll find the Glow Mega Sangria. The Mega Sangria features Cabernet Sauvignon, Western Son blueberry vodka, and homemade sweet n’ sour. It's $45, which may seem a little steep for one drink, but you can totally split this "mega" drink with bae or your bestie. Just don't forget to snap a sippin' selfie first, and then enjoy.

Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group

If you're in the mood for Mexican food, you can't go wrong checking out Tortilla Jo's. They not only have delicious quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos, and chips and salsa, but in celebration of the season, they have a Glow Tamarindo Margarita on the menu as well. The specialty margarita is made with organic margarita mix, Dulce Vida organic tequila, fresh tamarindo, and a tamarindo-tajin rim.

Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group

Next up on the list of glowing cocktails, you'll find the Glow Spritz at Naples Ristorante e Bar. This cocktail is a yummy mix of Ruffino Proseco, Svedka vodka, Lillet Rosé, and raspberry purée. This drink will pair nicely with a pizza that you and your travel buddies can split.

Whether you plan on checking out the glowing trees, sippin' festive cocktails, doing some last-minute shopping, or all of the above, Downtown is the place to be. Luckily, you don't even need a park ticket to visit it all. Though, you do want to go soon, because "Let It Glow" will only be happening during the holiday season and will be gone Jan. 6, 2020.