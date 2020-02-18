Disney's Ink & Paint Collection Will Give Your Park OOTD Pics A Fun Update

Disney is at it again with yet another collection that will have you grabbing your wallet ASAP. This time around, Disney's Ink & Paint Collection pays homage to the history and art of the Walt Disney Animation Studios. The collection features characters like Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia, Dumbo, Pinocchio, and Mr. Toad from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, who all look they're being colored by the Ink & Paint department.

While there are home items featured in the collection — from colorful bowls and salad plates featuring Cinderella and Peter Pan — the clothing and accessories are what can be used for your next trip to the parks. From a new pair of Mickey ears to colorful spirit jerseys, you'll be able to update your park OOTD with any of the adorable Ink & Paint items listed below. That means an Instagram photo shoot is necessary when you're visiting Disneyland or Disney World. Choose any of the colorful Instagram walls to snap a pic in front of, or choose one of the iconic rides that features one of the adorable characters in the collection.

You can snap a pic sitting in the car parked outside Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland, or in Dumbo on Dumbo The Flying Elephant at Disney World. Wherever you decide to take your pic, just remember to caption it with #OOTD to show off your vibrant Disney style to everyone.

1. Ink & Paint Ear Headband Disney Ink & Paint Ear Headband for Adults $29.99 | ShopDisney It wouldn't be right to debut a new Disney collection without including at least one pair of Mickey ears. The Ink & Paint Mickey ears feature the Ink & Paint character print, but instead of a sparkly bow in the center, you'll find a colored pencil and paint brush with an artist's palette. The details are what make these ears stand out, like the hidden Mickeys that are the paint on the palette.

2. Disneyland Ink & Paint Spirit Jersey Disney Ink & Paint Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland $69.99 | ShopDisney To match your Mickey ears, you'll want to add this Ink & Paint spirit jersey to your cart. The pattern includes some of your favorite characters like the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan. If you get the Disneyland version, take your OOTD pic at the Animation Academy in California Adventure.

3. Walt Disney World Ink & Paint Spirit Jersey Disney Ink & Paint Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World $69.99 | ShopDisney If you live close to or you're heading to Disney World, you'll want this Walt Disney World version of the Ink & Paint spirit jersey. It has the Disney World symbol on the front and "Walt Disney World" on the back in puff ink.

4. Ink & Paint Fashion Tank Top Ink & Paint Fashion Tank Top for Women $34.99 | ShopDisney This Ink & Paint tank is perfect for taking on a sizzling summer day at Disney in style. According to the ShopDisney description, the design spotlights model sheet art that was used during the creation of Disney movie classics. The characters featured on the tank include Sorcerer Mickey, Dumbo, Alice, and the penguins from Mary Poppins.

5. Disney Ink & Paint Tote Bag Disney Ink & Paint Tote Bag $39.99 | ShopDisney You can keep your park essentials all in one place, thanks to this cute Ink & Paint tote. It features a big Sorcerer Mickey, but has some of your other favorite characters in the background like Bambi, Snow White, Donald Duck, and even Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio.

6. 'Lady And The Tramp' Fashion Tee Lady and the Tramp Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Ink & Paint $36.99 | ShopDisney If Lady and the Tramp is one of your favorite Disney films, you'll likely want to add this pink tee to your wardrobe. The design is character model sheet art of Lady and Tramp, and it even features the iconic spaghetti scene at the bottom. If you're at the Magic Kingdom, take a pic in your shirt at Tony's Town Square Restaurant recreating that scene.