Valentine's Day may be on Feb. 14, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season of love with your bae all month long. Even Disney agrees — which is why some of their Valentine's Day 2020 treats at Disney Parks are available not only on Valentine's Day, but for the rest of February. That means your next date to Disney could still include a few adorable heart-shaped and Instagram-worthy treats you can share with that special someone.

Disney never lets a holiday pass without serving specialty menu items that are almost too beautiful too eat. But you'll eventually want to take a bite, because as gorgeous as these 10 Valentine's Day treats are, they're also incredibly delicious. Whether you're heading to Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California, you'll be able to find something sweet to share with the Mickey to your Minnie.

You could go halfsies with your partner on a cupcake like you're Lady and the Tramp splitting a mouthwatering meal, or you can get your own chocolate Minnie Mouse-shaped piñatas to smash into. Either way, your love — and sweet tooth — can keep celebrating the love that's in the air even after Valentine's Day has passed.

1. Sweetheart Mickey And Minnie Cherry Almond Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks It wouldn't be Disney without Mickey and Minnie making an appearance. These two are #CoupleGoals, and they're featured on these adorable Sweetheart Mickey and Minnie Cherry Almond Cupcakes available at the Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian all month long.

2. Bella Notte Petit Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Lady and the Tramp are also #CoupleGoals, and it'll be pretty difficult finding a cuter treat than this Belle Notte Petit Cake at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. The cake features cherry pate fruit, pistachio and dark chocolate mousse, almond chiffon, and candied pistachios with a cute image of the iconic spaghetti scene on the exterior. It's available until Feb 16.

3. Cinna-Hot Beignets Courtesy of Disney Parks Mickey-shaped beignets are always a good idea, but for Valentine's Day, you might want to try these Cinna-Hot Beignets from Scat Cat’s Club at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort. What makes these beignets "cinna-hot" is the cinnamon candy icing and hot cinnamon glitter combo. There's also a Baton Rouge Cinna-Hot Beignets version with cinnamon whiskey pipettes for anyone who's 21 or over.

4. Sweetheart Minnie Piñata Courtesy of Disney Parks Have a smashing good time this Valentine's Day with a Sweetheart Minnie Piñata, available at The Ganachery in Disney Springs. This dark chocolate sphere is filled with chocolate-covered marshmallows and crispy pearls, and it's such a fun treat for sharing with your SO. Get it now until Feb. 16.

5. Positively Choco-Strawberry Minnie Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks For a simply sweet Valentine's treat, there's this Positively Choco-Strawberry Minnie Cupcake at the Food Courts of Disney’s All-Star Resorts. This Minnie Mouse-themed treat is a chocolate cupcake with buttercream and strawberry ganache.

6. Funnel Of Love Funnel Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Over at Disneyland, you'll find another strawberry treat at the Stage Door Café in Frontierland. This Funnel of Love funnel cake is topped with strawberry compote, cheesecake filling, and Minnie Mouse-shaped whipped cream.

7. Heart-Shaped Red-Velvet Whoopie Pies Courtesy of Disney Parks A fun alternative to candy hearts are these Heart-Shaped Red-Velvet Whoopie Pies at Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian. The whoopie pies are filled with a cream cheese mousse and have white chocolate X's and O's on top.

8. Cherry Blossom Bouquet Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks This Cherry Blossom Bouquet Cupcake is available at the Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. You'll want to take a picture before biting into this chocolate cupcake with cherry lime curd filling.

9. Strawberry Horchata Courtesy of Disney Parks Pair the food you'll be eating with this Strawberry Horchata at Rancho del Zocalo. Grab two straws and enjoy this cool pink drink with your bae on a sunny Disneyland day.