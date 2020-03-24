How cool would it be to walk in the shoes of a Disney Imagineer? The Imagineering department at Disney is responsible for the new rides and attractions brought to the Disney parks, and now, with Disney's "Imagineering in a Box" program, you can learn how those attractions come to life.

What exactly is Disney's "Imagineering in a Box"? Well, it's an online program with Khan Academy that's free. According to the Disney Parks Blog, it brings together Disney Imagineers throughout the world to share what they do for a unique experience.

With this program, you'll learn about how things get made for the Disney parks. The series consists of three different sections and includes 32 videos that you can watch at your own pace. The videos introduce different Imagineers who share the skills they use at their job on the daily (including math, storytelling, engineering, science, and more), according to Disney Parks Blog.

The three sections in Disney's "Imagineering in a Box" are "Creating worlds," "Designing attractions," and "Bringing characters to life." Within each section, there's an intro, lessons, and exercises. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the exercises are meant to be interactive and require materials from around the house like paper and pens. If you're someone who likes hands-on experience, this may be the perfect way for you to soak it all in.

In the "Creating worlds" section, you'll discover how lands in the parks are designed. You'll learn that each land has a story, a theme, and a fully thought-out layout of the buildings and attractions. You'll also be asked to create a map of your dream land.

When you get to the "Designing attractions" section, you'll learn the necessary steps it takes to design the actual rides you adore. In the "Bringing characters to life" section, you'll find out what it takes to make the animatronics.

One of the coolest parts of the series will be getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse, like in the "Thinking about the story of the land" video under the "Creating worlds" section. In the same video, you'll listen to Imagineer Joe Rohde as he talks about the story of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

If you have some free time, this is a fun way to channel your love for Disney from the comforts of your couch. Instead of simply knowing every single ride at Disneyland, you can understand what it took to bring each ride to life.

This could also be a fun project to start with your roomies. Gather around and watch the lessons together, and when the hands-on exercises come, you can help each other out. Celebrate finishing the entire course by showing off your fresh ideas and re-watching The Imagineering Story on Disney+.